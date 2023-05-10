IMG_5511.jpg

The USD 253 Board of Education reviewed survey results in an attempt to increase retention and better recruit new staff members at its meeting Wednesday evening.

The district sent out a 24-question survey to staff members in February asking questions about what would entice staff to stay, what might make them consider leaving the district and more. The district received 387 responses, approximately 38% of all district staff.

Tags

