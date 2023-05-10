The USD 253 Board of Education reviewed survey results in an attempt to increase retention and better recruit new staff members at its meeting Wednesday evening.
The district sent out a 24-question survey to staff members in February asking questions about what would entice staff to stay, what might make them consider leaving the district and more. The district received 387 responses, approximately 38% of all district staff.
When asked “What are the top three (3) reasons you have stayed in your position?,” most respondents said relationships with colleagues, students and supervisors were the most important factors, while factors such as salary and benefits ranked lower.
Similarly, when asked “Are there any reasons you would consider leaving your current position with the Emporia School District?,” respondents said salary, workload and culture and climate ranked the highest.
Respondents were also able to answer open-ended questions, such as suggestions for district leadership, how leadership can better meet staff’s needs and what would make them consider staying long-term. Improved relationships, salaries and communication trended the highest in responses.
Board members raised concern that terms such as “climate/culture” could mean different things to different staff members, a point that Superintendent Dr. Allison Anderson-Harder agreed the district would need to expand upon during its climate survey set for next year.
“That would be a time that we could dig in deeper to that specifically,” Anderson-Harder said. “It could be that they were not happy in a particular building, it could be that they were not happy with a particular class, or with me, or with district leadership or other things. That goes back to how do we then increase that climate, that culture? That sense of belongingness is very important, so how do we develop those relationships?”
No further decisions on recruitment and retention strategies were made during the meeting.
During public comment, Marina Goza asked the school board to standardize its policies when a student passes away. Goza, the sister of Emily Goza, an Emporia teen who passed away following a late August 2022 car accident, said the district’s reaction after her sister passed was muted and not consistent with similar tragedies. The Emporia Gazette has reached out to USD 253 for comment on its policies concerning the death of students and any plans to update those policies.
In further business, the board approved increases to the base pay rates as part of the new classified salary schedule. Under the new schedule, the district is raising all base pay rates to at least $15 an hour and raises at $0.10 cents per year for staff on the salary schedule. An estimated 10 staff members will remain off-schedule with a $0.90 per hour increase, which the district said “represents the average hourly rate increase across the entire schedule.” The increases are projected to cost $725,000.
Board member Art Gutierrez said the district has invested over $2 million over the past two school years in an attempt to meet the needs of its staff.
“We’re hearing and we are trying to make those adjustments,” Gutierrez said.
The board also approved purchasing two new school buses, a route bus for $114,385 from Kansas Truck Equipment and a special education bus for $137,344 from Midwest Transit. Dr. David McGehee, Interim Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations said the district budgets for two school buses each year in capital outlay fund, though prices this year are around 15-18% higher than last year. The buses will cost $251,729 total from the capital outlay fund.
Additionally, the board approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the Kansas National Education Association for mentor training. Assistant Superintendent of Teaching Judy Stanley said the mentor training would happen this summer, with Erica Huggard as the mentor coordinator. The training is for teachers on an initial license who need two years of mentoring for a professional license and could include anywhere from 20 to 40 individuals.
The board also:
- Recognized National Teacher Appreciation Week.
- Received a school improvement update from William Allen White Elementary.
- Approved changes to next year’s student handbooks.
The USD 253 Board of Education will meet Wednesday, June 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mary Herbert Education Center.
