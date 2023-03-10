Tre’Zure Jobe First Team All-Region
Courtesy ESU Athletics

Emporia State's Tre'Zure Jobe was named First Team NCAA Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-Central Region. This is Jobe's second D2CCA all-region honor, with the first coming as a freshman in the 2019-20 season.

Jobe averaged 22.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 2.8 assists per game. She was named First Team All-MIAA for the third consecutive season and is just the third Lady Hornet to be named First Team All-MIAA three times. She finished the season first in the MIAA in scoring, steals and minutes played, third in three-point percentage, seventh in field goal percentage, tenth in free throw percentage and 16th in assists.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.