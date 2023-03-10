Emporia State's Tre'Zure Jobe was named First Team NCAA Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-Central Region. This is Jobe's second D2CCA all-region honor, with the first coming as a freshman in the 2019-20 season.
Jobe averaged 22.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 2.8 assists per game. She was named First Team All-MIAA for the third consecutive season and is just the third Lady Hornet to be named First Team All-MIAA three times. She finished the season first in the MIAA in scoring, steals and minutes played, third in three-point percentage, seventh in field goal percentage, tenth in free throw percentage and 16th in assists.
She has scored 2,087 points with 374 assists and 297 steals in 111 career games. She is third on the Lady Hornet all-time scoring list. She is ranked second on the ESU career steals list, is third on the Lady Hornet career list with 209 made three-pointers and tenth with 360 made free throws. She is eighth in career scoring in MIAA history. She has been named MIAA Player of the Week eight times in her career. She scored a Lady Hornet freshman record 518 points and ranks second with 106 freshman assists.
Jobe was named First-Team All-MIAA and Freshman of the Year in 2019-20, then was named the Player of the Year in 2020-21. She was Second-Team All-MIAA last season.
She joins Michelle Stueve and Kelly Moten as the only Lady Hornets to earn three First-Team All-MIAA honors. Jobe is the only player in Emporia State history to be named at least Second-Team All-MIAA four times, be the conference Freshman of the Year and the Player of the Year in a career.
