Area teams played their second post-break games last night, all of which league matchups.
GIRLS
Madison took care of Southern Coffey County, defeating the Titans 41-20. The Bulldogs moved to 5-0. Yolaine Luthi dropped 20 on the Titans, and Jalynn Weakly added 13. Madison mixes it up with undefeated Burlingame on Tuesday.
Olpe couldn’t get by a tough Burlingame squad, losing 53-44. The Eagles dropped to 4-5. Jenna Smith and Grace Coughlin each had 10 points in the losing effort. The Eagles face Hartford on Tuesday.
Chase County defeated West Franklin in overtime, improving to 4-4. The Bulldogs managed to outscore West Franklin 8-5 in the extra period, beating West Franklin 40-37. Chase County plays Council Grove on Tuesday.
Hartford lost to Waverly 32-23, falling to 3-4.
Northern Heights fell to Council Grove 37-34. The Wildcats have lost two in a row and moved to 4-3.
The Lebo girls moved to 8-0 after Marais des Cygnes Valley forfeited.
BOYS
Lebo handled Marais des Cygnes Valley on Friday, winning 64-42. The Wolves improved to 5-3. Multiple players reached double digits: Austin Bailey (14), Landon Grimmett (13), Grayson Shoemaker (12) and Colin Whalen (11). Lebo is in action next week against Madison.
Madison dispatched Southern Coffey County 47-29, earning its third win of the season. The Bulldogs received points from seven of their eight players who recorded minutes. Braden Foltz led the Bulldogs with nine points. Wade Gleue scored 17 points for Southern Coffey County. The Bulldogs square off against Burlingame on Tuesday.
Northern Heights was defeated by Council Grove 73-45, dropping the Wildcats to 1-6. Kolden Ryberg put up 15 points, followed by Jarrod Campbell’s 12. Kellen Marshall and Hunter Brintle scored 29 and 22, respectively, for Council Grove. The Wildcats play West Franklin on Tuesday.
Chase County lost to West Franklin 55-49, falling to 3-5.
Hartford lost to Waverly 48-13. The Jaguars dropped to 2-5 and face Olpe on Tuesday.
