Emporia residents heading east on Ninth Avenue Tuesday morning may have noticed a big purple bus parked near State Street.
The bus is the Kansas State University Mobile Surgery Unit, which was on site to spay and neuter 40 cats as part of the Street Cats Club's trap-neuter-release program. And among those cats came a milestone when the 100th stray was spayed.
"We fix at least 40 cats a month," said Street Cats Club founder Victoria Partridge. "There are a lot of stray cats in Emporia."
Trap-neuter-release is the process of humanely trapping stray animals and bringing them in to get spay or neutered, and ear tipped. Ear tipping is the process of removing a small portion of a cat's ear to indicate that it has been spayed or neutered. Street Cats Club cats also receive a rabies vaccination.
"They get about a 24-hour recovery period in our care and then they get transferred back to the area where they are from, because they are already established there," Partridge said.
Street Cats Club was founded in 2019 to address the need to control the stray cat populations in Emporia and the surrounding communities. The group has grown exponentially, with a board of directors and a number of foster homes and volunteers around the community. Partridge said it was important to address that issue because it helps maintain the health of animals within the community.
"It's amazing, because this is what the program is supposed to do," Partridge said. "It took us until we were able to get this partnership with the K-State veterinary school to be able to flip our numbers so it's more heavy on the TNR side. Now we are doing more TNR than we are fostering, which is a good thing."
Through that TNR work, Street Cats Club runs into a lot of sick or injured strays — and a lot of orphaned kitties. Those are the cats that come into the group's foster system. Monday evening the group was connected with another litter of orphaned kitties needing care.
"There are now over 40 cats in our foster care; it's very taxing on people," Partridge said. "It can be a lot of money and energy. The way to fix that is to spay and neuter your cats so they don't keep populating."
The partnership with K-State is through the veterinary medicine program, and gives students in the program hands-on experience with spay and neuter surgeries.
"They are having their students learn and practice their spay and neuter skills with us," Partridge said. "They are in a very safe environment. It's a partnership where the students get to learn and we also get to take advantage of it and do a high number of spay and neuters. We love them so much. They've been just amazing to work with."
Partridge said that will have a longer impact, not just on the Street Cats Club, but also on the other rescues in town. Less cats will be brought to the Emporia Animal Shelter, which typically has a large number of adoptable cats.
"It has a ripple effect, so every other rescue and the shelter should see a reduction in their incoming cats," she said. "That's why we do this work."
The Street Cats Club will continue working with K-State through the rest of the year. Anyone who has a stray cat that needs to be fixed can contact the organization to get on the list.
"It's 100% free," Partridge said.
The group is also always in need of foster homes. More information on that, as well as adoptable cats, can be found online at https://www.streetcatsclub.org.
