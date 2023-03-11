It’s not every day that a school gets a kid who qualifies for and earns a state medal in all four years of their high school career.
That’s what Emporia got with Xerarch Tungjaroenkel, who became the first Emporia High School back-to-back state wrestling champion since Dusty Spaulding did it back in 2000. He also placed third as a freshman and sixth as a sophomore.
Head coach Brook Medrano knew about Tungjaroenkel when he was young. It was clear even then that he could be someone special on the mat.
“I knew about him when he was in kids club,” Medrano said. “He was a multiple-time kids state champ and I was excited to have him. He’s always been trying to get better and better and moving on to the next thing. Now he’s trying to figure out where he’s going to go wrestle in college.”
Tungjaroenkel won his first state title with the Emporia kids wrestling club when he was in fifth grade. But he soon “got bored” and thought about doing something else. He explained that kids club “teaches you the basics so you have that foundation to learn the more complicated stuff down the road.”
That’s when his father, Jeremiah, presented him with a crossroads.
“My dad said I could go to some camps and get better or I could find something else,” Tungjaroenkel said. “I decided to start doing camps which re-sparked my interest in wrestling and grew my love for the sport. I’ve been going on ever since.”
But wrestling wasn’t always Tungjaroenkel’s main sport. He played soccer every day after school growing up and played a year of travel. He tried football, but it “wasn’t really his thing.”
Then wrestling took off and he made an immediate impact once he got to Emporia High School.
“When he came in his freshman year, he wrestled at 135 and that’s a tough weight class,” Medrano said. “He was wrestling men as a freshman and he took third that year at state. So, I knew then just watching him progress through the season that good things were coming for sure.”
Tungjaroenkel placed sixth as a sophomore before finishing first in his junior and senior years. But he isn’t satisfied and is always looking for ways to get better.
“I make sure to stay in the weight room and get stronger every day,” Tungjaroenkel said. “I usually have to travel for practices to get the partners that I need to get better and push myself.”
Tungjaroenkel has traveled to Wichita, Kansas City, Lawrence and Missouri looking for competition that will challenge him.
“I’ve trained with people I’ve competed against in the past because I knew they’d be able to push me,” Tungjaroenkel said. “Just going to find those opportunities to get better has really helped me.”
When asked what has put him over the top, Medrano seconded Tungjaroenkel’s work ethic.
“He’s working all the time,” Medrano said. “He gets in at least 2-3 workouts in a day, going to the gym on his own. I never had to worry about him making weight. He does things the right way and I could always count on him as a leader. He wanted to be an elite high school wrestler and move on to college and he’s definitely done the things he’s needed to do to get himself to that next level.”
But while Xerarch Tungjaroenkel the athlete has put together quite the resume, it’s Xerarch Tungjaroenkel the person that Medrano is most proud of.
“It’s been really, really special to see him develop into a man,” Medrano said. “We’re just using the sport of wrestling as a catapult to see these kids grow as people. I think the coolest thing is when the younger kids see his work ethic, how he trains in the off-season and how he competes and they notice that those are things you have to do if you want to be at the top.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.