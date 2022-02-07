EDMOND, OKLA. – The Emporia State baseball team opened the 2022 season with a 12-6 win over Northern State at the Edmond First Pitch Classic Sunday afternoon.
The Hornets (1-0) scored three runs in the first inning, two in the second and six in the fourth to jump out to an 11-0 lead. Up 12-1 after five complete innings, Emporia State held off a Wolves rally attempt in the final four frames.
Sam Chaput, Javier Pena and Lukas Rich all had two hits for the Hornets.
Rich drove in three runs while Chanler Bloomer, Kadyn Williams and TJ Racherbaumer had two RBIs apiece.
Pena, Rich and Blake Carroll scored three runs each.
Emporia State’s Aaron Bechtel picked up the win on the mound, giving up one run on three hits and one walk while striking out seven.
Zachary Ebert allowed two runs in the sixth inning, Chandler Ashby held Northern State scoreless in the seventh and eighth and Hayden Baumwart gave up three runs in the ninth.
Karson Hesser and Reece Ragatz picked up two hits apiece for the Wolves. Starting pitcher Seth Brewer took the loss in a shaky opener, allowing five runs on no hits and seven walks in 1 1/3 innings of work.
The Hornets will take on Southwestern Oklahoma at noon Monday in the second game of the Edmond First Pitch Classic.
