MANHATTAN – The Emporia High girls golf team rounded out the regular season by placing sixth out of nine teams at the Manhattan High Invitational Monday.
Olivia Eckert turned in an individual score of 82 to tie for fifth place, while Avary Eckert finished 12th at 87, Ella Fessler was 22nd at 96 and Lacey Rust was 39th at 106.
Overall, head coach Rick Eckert said the performance was “mediocre,” especially after the Spartans finished second in the Centennial League – their best ever result in that tournament – last week.
“They know what they need to work on and we will get the necessary work in this week and be prepared for our regional at Cypress Ridge Monday,” he said.
He said that Fessler and Avary Eckert “had a little slip” but added that he thought they had gotten it out of their system now so it wouldn’t follow them into regional competition. He also praised Olivia Eckert and Rust for stepping up and performing well.
“Olivia did a nice job leading us today with a solid score about where her season average has been all year,” he said. “She was consistent and didn't make any huge mistakes to do what we need her to do each time out. She still has some mistakes to correct, but not blowing up any holes really has made her more consistent. Lacey also did a nice job today scoring another PR for the season with a 109. She continues to do more things right each time out and is really helping the team.”
Emporia will head to its regional tournament hosted by Seaman at the Cypress Ridge Golf Course in Topeka on Monday. Tee time is set for 8:30 a.m.
The Spartans will compete against Andover, Andover Central, Arkansas City, De Soto, Shawnee Heights, Seaman, Topeka West, Bishop Carroll and Kapaun Mt. Carmel. The top four teams and the top six individuals not on one of the top four teams will head to the 5A state tournament in Hutchinson on Oct. 18-19.
