There might not be a concert at the Granada Theatre to celebrate it, but the nineties are coming back to Emporia.
In this case, it's the temperature. The warmest days of the year are expected this week across the area, with 93 degrees forecast for Monday and Tuesday.
The heat brings with it a “very high fire danger” alert for Monday afternoon in Lyon County. Winds gusted as high as 41 miles per hour during the morning. But relative humidities in Emporia should remain relatively high, not dropping below 38%.
Entering Monday, the warmest temperature so far this year in Emporia was 88 degrees on Tuesday, April 12.
A high above 90 Monday might not be a record. The hottest May 9 in recent Emporia history occurred in 2011, with a high of 95.
Almost all roads across Lyon County were open again Monday morning, after spotty flooding from last week's rain The one exception was a one-lane closure on Road U, south of Road 170.
Flooding was serious enough in parts of Greenwood to force a reroute of part of the La Grind 100-mile bicycle course Saturday.
The next strong chance for rain in Emporia occurs Thursday night.
