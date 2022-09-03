Two Emporia natives are making the city proud on the disc golf course — competing in the Open Professional Division at the PDGA World Championships.
Cade Kohlmeier, 20, of Emporia has been a PDGA member since 2021 and has earned a 941 rating in his 16 career events. He started playing disc golf only a few years ago — and immediately fell in love with the sport.
“My senior year of high school, that’s when COVID happened and I didn’t have school, didn’t really have much going on and I had played just like very recreationally, just for fun, a couple of times but never really anything serious,” Kohlmeier said. “Me and my buddy, we started playing almost every day and fell in love with it pretty quickly. About a year later, once I felt like I was good enough, started playing some tournaments, and then, about a year after that, that’s where I am now.”
Kohlmeier said going pro in disc golf was less of a decision than something that just happened.
“[I] started playing some tournaments and realized that I can compete with the best players,” Kohlmeier said. “It kind of happened and then I’m still trying to build off of that now.”
Kohlmeier competed in his first round on Tuesday, finishing with a 928 rating, shooting 12 over par, and 13 points beneath his rating.
“My first round, I had a lot of nerves. Definitely, the biggest tournament by far I’ve ever played in,” Kohlmeier said. “I was pretty disappointed with that but I had fun and didn’t really let one hole snowball into a horrible number and kind of kept pushing throughout the round.”
On Wednesday, Kohlmeier shot two over par at Jones Park, with a round rating of 986, 45 points above his rating.
“I played really well up there [Wednesday],” Kohlmeier said. “Had some tough breaks but I carded five birdies and kept myself around even par the entire time and then on hole 16 and 17, two [out-of-bounds] shots that were pretty unfortunate that ended up putting me at two over.”
“It went pretty well. I was happy with it overall,” he added.
Kohlmeier said playing in his hometown made a difference on Wednesday.
“[Tuesday] my scorecard really wouldn’t show it at the country club. I don’t play it very often but [Wednesday] at Jones Park, just knowing the holes … I’ve played disc golf at Jones Park for two years now. So, I know almost every inch of that park and I’m comfortable there,” Kohlmeier said. “I would 100% say that it helped me.”
On Thursday, Kohlmeier shot 11 over with a rating of 937 — four points below his rating.
Overall, Kohlmeier said he wants to “really just to go out and have fun and soak it all in because you don’t get to do this very often — playing in the world championship in your hometown — so just have fun and make some memories.”
Emporian Casey Atchison has been a PDGA member since 2014 and has earned a rating of 970, with 62 career events with 12 career wins. Atchison scored above his rating in round one with a rating of 979, shooting four over par. In round two, he rated 979 again, shooting only three above. For round three, Atchison finished with a rating of 975, shooting five over par.
The scores of both men in round four, which kicked off Friday morning, were not finalized by the time of publication.
Atchison and Kohlmeier are both expected to compete again on Saturday at the Emporia Country Club as the PDGA World Championship finals wrap up in Emporia. You can catch all the action of the final round by purchasing a pass online, tuning to channel 3 (for ValuNet subscribers), or streaming it online at www.discgolfnetwork.com.
