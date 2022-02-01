It’s almost that day. That special day where you remind the people you love how much you love them, and hopefully, vice-versa.
Valentine’s Day often calls for a special meal, a romantic meal for two with tablecloths and candlelight and something out of the ordinary, like, lobster!
While an entire lobster on the platter surrounded by little bowls of butter is definitely an occasion, it’s a bit much for romance and quite a production, twisting off the tail and claws, cracking the shells and so forth. Pretty darn messy and not inexpensive.
Fortunately, Valentine’s Day means those little lobster tails start showing up at the store, hermetically sealed and at a special price. Yes, they do look small, but if you pair them with a steak, then there is plenty of food on the plate. Or you can make a bisque. It doesn’t take a lot of lobster to make a bisque for two. I found two six-ounce tails for $18, which was plenty, and I didn’t have to deal with the whole carapace.
A bowl of homemade bisque with some toasted French baguette is all the romance I need.
There are three steps to this soup. First is to make a lobster stock, second is to use the stock to make the soup base. Third is to finish the base with lobster and cream to create a silky bisque.
Make the stock by first separating the lobster meat from the shell, and then roasting the shell with onions and celery. Use some kitchen shears to clip down the center of the tail casing, top and bottom. Gently pull away the meat, rinse it off in case you got a little piece of shell on it and put in an airtight container for later.
The shells — with little bits of lobster meat still attached here and there, are roasted in a 450-degree oven along with some aromatics, then stewed to make the stock for the bisque.
To give the final soup some weight, people often add rice or puree the lobster meat. I made a roux which thickened the cream perfectly and allowed me to treat the lobster flesh two ways: a third minced to make sure the lobster flavor permeated each bite and two thirds in chunks for some “chew” and a shot of lovely lobster taste.
LOBSTER STOCK
Lobster shells
1/2 a white onion, roughly chopped
2 stalks celery broken into pieces
2 Tablespoons tomato paste
Olive oil for drizzling
2 Tablespoons olive oil
Roasted lobster shells and aromatics
1 cup white wine
4 - 5 fresh thyme sprigs
2 garlic cloves, smashed
2 cups hot water
Salt and pepper
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Put the lobster shells and vegetables (you could also use fennel or carrots) on a foil-lined baking sheet. Dot everything with tomato paste and drizzle olive oil over it all.
Roast these items in the oven until browned, about 20 minutes.
Warm the 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the roasted items and stir to coat. Deglaze with one cup of wine, stirring to lift up any bits sticking to the pan.
Add the smashed garlic, thyme and water; season with about a teaspoon each of salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Strain the stock and discard the solids. You should have about three cups of lobster stock, and you are ready to make the bisque!
I took Emeril Lagasse’s recipe for a shrimp bisque, downsized it for two and made it a little bit easier to make. I miss Emeril. Somebody get that man back on TV.
Happy Valentine’s Day! Let’s get cooking.
REGINA’S LOVELY LOBSTER BISQUE
1 Tablespoon olive oil
1/2 cup chopped white onions
1/4 cup chopped celery
1/4 cup chopped red bell pepper
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon cayenne (or to taste)
1 Tablespoon butter
1 Tablespoon all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon chopped fresh oregano leaves
1/4 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme leaves
1/2 tablespoon chopped fresh basil leaves
1 small bay leaf
1 Tablespoon tomato paste
1/4 cup brandy
3 cups stock, warm
1 cup heavy cream
Reserved lobster meat, part minced, part chopped
1 Tablespoon chopped green onions (green part only)
1 Tablespoon chopped fresh parsley leaves
In a large, heavy pot, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Sauté the onions, celery and bell pepper (the Trinity!), and season with a dash of salt and cayenne pepper. Cook, stirring, until the vegetables are soft, about 5 minutes. Remove the vegetables to a platter and make the roux.
Melt the butter in the pot and sprinkle the flour over it, stirring constantly until the flour is lightly browned. Add back in the cooked trinity and the herbs, bay leaf, tomato paste and brandy, stirring to coat. Add the stock and adjust seasoning with salt and cayenne pepper.
Bring to a boil, then simmer for 30 minutes. Slowly stir in the cream and add the lobster meat. Simmer for 15 minutes, then ladle into soup bowls, garnish with green onions and parsley and serve.
