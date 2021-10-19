The building that houses Melissa’s Chop Shop, 4th Avenue Confectionery and Beef Jerky Unlimited is getting a facelift.
Janice Nesler-Loux, owner of 4th Avenue Confectionery, acquired the then-empty building at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Commercial Street in April 2017 and has been working on it ever since.
Among other things, she had new floors and a new roof put in as well as had some remodeling done. Now she’s restoring the exterior back to how it was when the building was first built in 1929.
“There are 10 coats of paint on some of that and I was doing it by hand and I’m old and tired, so I said I needed to have it done,” she said. “So they’re sandblasting it down to the original. It’s got wood, copper, plaster, cast iron. There might be some sandstone.”
Nesler-Loux hired Kansas Eco Blasting out of Clyde to perform dustless blasting on the exterior of the building, which will not harm any of the surfaces underneath and seriously cut down the amount of time spent on such a project. The crew began work Thursday afternoon. She has plans to have the brick restored in the spring.
In addition to restoring the exterior, Nesler-Loux has plans for the upstairs, which has been empty since 1985.
“We’re going to have an apartment up there and then hopefully a hostel/hotel kind of thing,” she said.
The entire downstairs is currently being rented out, which has helped with paying the mortgage and financing the renovation projects, which Nesler-Loux said the building desperately needed.
“When we bought the building, it just seemed like it was crying for somebody to take care of it,” she said.
