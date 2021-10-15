Team identities are usually well established by week seven of the high school football season and generally reflected in wins and losses.
Additionally, playoff contenders have most likely been revealed and concluding the regular season is primarily a formality.
This week’s matchups exemplify that situation. The only contest featuring teams with similar records is Hartford versus Marais des Cygnes Valley. No other game presents itself as a conduit to potential drama.
And it appears the weather is going to turn “football” on Friday. Just in time.
Olpe (6-0) vs. Northern Heights (0-5)
Olpe looks to stretch its winning streak to seven against a struggling Wildcat squad.
Damon Redeker: He should be the story of this one. The Eagles’ quarterback threw three TDs in Olpe’s win against Jackson Heights last week. Defenses don’t have an answer for him.
Madison (6-0) vs. Flinthills (2-4)
The Bulldogs take on Flinthills in a district game. The Mustangs lost to Burden-Central last week.
Madison looks to remain undefeated after prevailing over Chase County last Friday in a battle that had playoff seeding ramifications.
The Bulldogs are formidable on both sides of the ball and rely on the skill sets of multiple players. In particular, speed merchant Bryson Turner, who rushed for 365 yards last week and scored eight touchdowns.
Chase County (5-1) vs. Udall (1-5)
Fresh off the loss against Madison, the Bulldogs will try to bounce back into the win column against Udall, who lost to Oxford last week 47-6.
Despite the week six defeat, Bulldogs quarterback Mitch Budke managed 197 yards on the ground and four scores.
Lebo (5-1) vs. Rural Vista (0-4)
The Wolves pitched a shutout last week against the Manhattan Eagles. They could do the same to Friday’s opponent Rural Vista.
Lebo quarterback Kyle Reese will challenge the Heat defense. He ran for 116 yards and passed for 117 in week six, and receiver Luke Davies hauled in two receptions for touchdowns — plus added two picks on defense.
Hartford (3-3) vs. Marais des Cygnes Valley (3-2)
Friday’s Lyon County League matchup of two teams with similar records could bring theater to the gridiron.
The Trojan defense will have to show it can impede the progress of the Jaguars’ Shayden Sull if they want to win. The Hartford running back gained 128 yards against Wakefield and notched four touchdowns. The week before, he ran for 44 yards on four carries with one score.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.