The Emporia High School boys basketball team will begin the 2023 Ralph Miller Classic in Chanute today when they take on Coffeyville at 4:45 p.m.
This tournament, named after Basketball Hall of Fame Coach Ralph Miller, will give the Spartans (8-2) a few opportunities to face some different teams. First up for them will be Coffeyville, and head coach Lee Baldwin said they will be at a size disadvantage.
“They're big underneath,” Baldwin said. “They'll start 6’9” and bring 6’6” of the bench, so they're going to have a lot more size than us. On the perimeter, they’re a smaller version of Junction City. They're going to get up and try to take passing lanes and be really aggressive. They do some really good things and we'll have to be ready to go, for sure.”
The past few days for Emporia has been watching a lot of film on themselves from their first 10 games of the season, and trying to pick out things that work and don’t work.
“We've watched a lot of film on ourselves and our opponents,” Baldwin said. “We've really self-scouted ourselves on what we're good at and what we're not and we showed our guys 10 games worth of data to try to emphasize where we need to get shots and where we don't and who should be shooting. We changed our offense up a bit to emphasize those points.
Emporia is guaranteed three games in three days regardless of whether they win or lose. Baldwin said the team is already preparing for their potential Friday opponent: either Carthage or Andover Central.
“We've already got scouting reports made on who we would play in the second round, depending on if we won or lost and then we'll get to live scout that first game,” Baldwin said. “We'll have ample information on the teams that we're playing on Friday.”
Baldwin is honored to be a part of such a well-known tournament and, while his kids are looking forward to staying at a hotel like the college kids, he hopes his kids recognize the importance as well.
“It's one of the more well-known tournaments in the state of Kansas,” Baldwin said. “Ralph Miller was a very successful college coach from Chanute, so being able to be a part of that is pretty cool for our guys. Being able to play some different teams and stay overnight at a hotel gives you that college-type look and atmosphere. But it's also an opportunity for us to play different teams that play different styles and see which guys on our team step up over a three-day stretch.”
First-round matchups (Thursday, Jan. 19)
Carthage vs. Andover Central – 3 p.m.
Emporia vs. Coffeyville – 4:45 p.m.
Parkview vs. Campus – 6:30 p.m.
Chanute vs. Bishop Miege – 8:15 p.m.
