By Ryann Brooks
When Emporian Kerry Moyer takes off from Commercial Street at 6 a.m. Saturday, with thousands of other gravel enthusiasts, he’ll be doing something he’s never done before.
Tackling 200 miles on his bicycle.
A three-time finisher of the UNBOUND 100, Moyer said he first got interested in gravel riding about seven years ago.
“I had stopped teaching at a martial arts school and I met someone who was into cycling and they convinced me to do a group ride,” he said. “I had gone out and bought a bike — a mountain bike from a local shop — and went out on this group ride and they just killed me.”
That group ride encompassed about 20 miles on the bike. For someone who hadn’t spent any time on a bike prior to that, it was brutal. Moyer wasn’t sure if he wanted to ride a bike ever again, until his cousin convinced him to take on the Lunar Kanza — a 50-mile moonlight ride through the Flint Hills.
Moyer fell in love with gravel.
“Being out there in the Flint Hills when the sun was going down — it was just beautiful,” he said. “I fell in love with it quick and cycling has been a part of my life ever since.”
Moyer said he liked how the bike could take him places that you could walk too, but get you there faster and take you farther than your feet alone. He also liked the gear and equipment.
“I think what was interesting and compelling about gravel, is that you get to do it in this rugged, beautiful landscape,” he said. “You’re out there on the prairie, on those minimim maintenance roads and cattle roads. It’s an incredibly meaningful thing. And then being able to do it with other people that also find the same fulfillment from being out there — there’s nothing like it.”
The gravel community, Moyer explained, is incredible, with people always willing to help offer advice and camaraderie. And lots of support.
So, by 2017, he had signed up — and completed — his first 100-mile ride with UNBOUND. He did it again in 2018 and 2019.
“It’s something that stays with you,” Moyer said. “You’ve kind of run the gauntlet of emotions on the bike. It’s just this incredible sense of accomplishment, just being able to go out and finish something like that.”
He completed the Land Run and Mid-South in 2019, too, anticipating another run in UNBOUND in 2020 — until COVID-19 canceled races around the globe.
Moyer was back in the saddle in 2021, with his fourth 100-mile attempt. This time, however, he missed the checkpoint cut-off in Council Grove by just a few minutes.
It was a blow.
“I was helping a friend along who was struggling, and that throttled me a bit,” Moyer explained. “And I wasn’t as physically prepared as I could have been. I wasn’t going to tear it up, but I would have finished. In my heart, I believe that. But, that’s the break. Sometimes things happen and sometimes you don’t finish.”
The scratch stayed with him through the following year. Moyer didn’t register in 2022, opting instead to take an anniversary trip with his wife of more than 20 years, Sarah. When COVID-19 cut that trip short, he ran into some friends at Mulready’s Pub who quickly began urging Moyer to take on the 200-mile race in 2023.
“My buddies were like, ‘What’s another 100?’” Moyer said. “That really stuck with me. I know I can do 100 miles on a bike. Not that I’m doing it in a short number of hours — it’s work. But, if the point of these events is to test yourself, to test your mettle, the 200 had to be the next thing.”
He’s spent the last five or six months preparing for the challenge. He bought a trainer to ride in the winter months, when it was too icy or too cold to ride outside. He’s also taken a deeper look at his nutrition and hydration needs. He completed the Flint Hills Gravel Ride this year, too, clocking in more than 128 miles.
“That was a big boost for my confidence,” he said. “I felt really good at the end of that ride.”
And Moyer joined Team Mulready’s this year, whom he’ll be repping during his 200-mile trek.
“All of a sudden I’m not just representing myself,” he said. “I’m also representing my team. ... And they’re a great bunch of people, really strong riders and a really strong community that loves cycling.”
Moyer said that’s given him more motivation to get it done this year, too.
“I just need to get out there and do it,” he said. “I’ve got a roll of people I’m going to play through my head of all the people that have told me I can do this. All the friends and team members and family that have said, ‘You got this.’ I’ve got it cued up so when I’m in the pain cave, I can play that reel in my head. That will keep me pedaling.”
You can follow Moyer, and all of the other riders’ progress in real time at https://www.unboundgravel.com/results.
