Emporia Public Library

The Emporia Public Library Board has voted to add its endorsement to the American Library Association and Association of American Publishers Freedom to Read statement.

According to a written release, the library board voted Thursday to join other libraries across the nation in reaffirming the statement set in the 1953 Freedom to Read Statement: “The freedom to read is essential to our democracy. It is continuously under attack.”

An Expatriate Emporian

In the end, there has been no time in history when book burning or suppression has ever come out to have been on the right side of that history.

Free Speech is My Right

Some of the books that people want to "ban" are simply situations where parents want to keep their children safe from sexually-explicit books in school. I've literally seen school board meetings (online, not in Emporia) where the school board members tell the parents the material is too inappropriate for a public forum, and yet young students are exposed to said material in school. "Bans" should be looked at on an individual basis instead of just okaying anything and everything, because inappropriate materials such as this sexually-explicit content shouldn't be avaliable to minors in a school setting.

