The Emporia Public Library Board has voted to add its endorsement to the American Library Association and Association of American Publishers Freedom to Read statement.
According to a written release, the library board voted Thursday to join other libraries across the nation in reaffirming the statement set in the 1953 Freedom to Read Statement: “The freedom to read is essential to our democracy. It is continuously under attack.”
The statement was reaffirmed and renewed on June 25, 2023 by the governing body of ALA.
“A resurgence of attacks on the freedom to read again threatens our democracy. Calls for book bans, the adoption of unconstitutional legislation, and campaigns to criminalize the work of librarians, teachers, booksellers and other individuals for distributing materials protected by the First Amendment threaten our fundamental liberties.,” the ALA stated. “Recognizing that the battle to preserve our freedoms is as old as the freedoms themselves, the American Library Association and the Association of American Publishers have reconvened on this 70th Anniversary of the Freedom to Read statement to reaffirm its timeless message, joined by the Authors Guild and American Booksellers Association. Together, we recommit to the proposition that the freedom to read is essential to our democracy and the birthright of all persons regardless of their beliefs or political persuasion.”
According to EPL, individuals seeking more information about the Freedom to Read statement or wanting to endorse the statement themselves may join the list of signatories alongside the Emporia Public Library at https://uniteagainstbookbans.org/freedomtoread.
Emporia Public Library is located at 110 E. 6th Ave. For more information, please call 620-340- 6462 or visit emporialibrary.org.
(2) comments
In the end, there has been no time in history when book burning or suppression has ever come out to have been on the right side of that history.
Some of the books that people want to "ban" are simply situations where parents want to keep their children safe from sexually-explicit books in school. I've literally seen school board meetings (online, not in Emporia) where the school board members tell the parents the material is too inappropriate for a public forum, and yet young students are exposed to said material in school. "Bans" should be looked at on an individual basis instead of just okaying anything and everything, because inappropriate materials such as this sexually-explicit content shouldn't be avaliable to minors in a school setting.
