The Lady Eagles of Olpe High School registered an 8-14 record last season and were an inexperienced squad that lost to St. Paul in the sub-state. This year should have a different outcome.
“I think right now, we’re way ahead of where we were last year, where our team had minimal experience at the varsity level,” said Olpe head coach Ron Slaymaker. “Last year, we struggled from time to time. And looking back, there were some things that we were really good at. Last year’s team was defensively very good, but we were not very good offensively. Consequently, it kind of overshadowed what we did on the good side.”
The longtime coach said the Eagles’ schedule is challenging but could pay dividends down the stretch.
“The thing that we’ve got is a really good schedule,” Slaymaker said. “We play some really good teams. A lot of times your schedule makes a big difference in how your season goes, but I wouldn’t want it any other way.”
He feels the Lyon County League has collectively elevated its play and is on an uptick.
“A number of teams are really good,” he said. “I hope that we’ll be right there in the mix.”
Slaymaker said bringing an experienced team to the 2022-23 campaign has already made a difference.
“I think the one thing I can say about this team is that we’ve taken the practices to our games and our scrimmages,” he said. “Last year, we’d practice on something for a month, and I would never see it in a scrimmage or a game. It’s far different this year, and that’s a good sign.”
That experience is defined by a core group of seven players with some depth coming off the bench. The Lady Eagles return three senior starters: Jenna Smith, Makenna Broyles and Ava Clark. Broyles was selected as a 1A-I All-State honorable mention last year. Returning juniors are point guard Kadey Robert, who is off to a strong start in 2022-23, 5-foot-11 Grace Coughlin, Milly Bailey, and depth players Gracie Scheve and Kinzie Kurzen.
“Then we have one freshman that is going to log a lot of playing time. That is Lilly Skalsky,” Slaymaker said. “That would be seven that are really going to play a lot, and two that are going to add some depth.”
