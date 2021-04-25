COTTONWOOD FALLS — The Doghouse Saloon opened its doors in Cottonwood Falls on March 20, less than a year and a half after the idea was first conceived by Chase County native and former expatriate Ryan Spinden.
After graduating from Chase County High School in 2014 and Kansas State University in 2018, Spinden spent two years traveling around western Kansas and eastern Colorado doing a litany of agricultural jobs.
It was while Spinden was planting literal seeds that the seed for the Doghouse Saloon was planted in his mind.
“Every small town I worked at, it always seems they had a local bar that on Friday, Saturday night everyone went to it was a blast,” Spinden said. “They had live music. It was just a good time and, well, I had never known that growing up ‘cause we never had one of those come around. So when I decided I was ready to move home, I figured, why not?”
After returning to Chase County in 2020, Spinden began looking at buildings where he could open up his bar. He settled on 311 Broadway in Cottonwood Falls last fall, calling it “a perfect location for what I wanted to do.”
“It was an empty shell and so I just started remodeling and doing all this stuff to get it to where it is today,” he said.
He came up with the bar’s name by combining a childhood memory with pure practicality.
“My dad and grandpa run a feed yard outside of Cottonwood Falls here, Mad Dog Cattle Company,” Spinden said. “When I was in middle school, the liquor store in Strong City went up for sale and my dad thought about buying it and he said he was going to call it ‘The Doghouse’ and I thought that was cool and I fell in love with the name then, so it was just going to be ‘The Doghouse.’
“But then when I bought the building, there was six individual windows above the front door running the width of the building and I was sitting there thinking to myself, ‘what has six letters that I could hang in those windows? Saloon.’ It just fit.”
The Doghouse Saloon has now been open for just over a month, and already Spinden has seen great turn-outs from both locals and people from outside the area.
“I’ve had a decent crowd every night I’ve been open,” he said. “Mostly locals [who] all come in more than once and then some out-of-towners that were just in town for a weekend getaway stopped in and loved the place. … It’s just been so long since Cottonwood Falls had a bar to go to. Everyone is just super excited.”
The Doghouse Saloon is open 4-10 p.m. Wed. - Thurs and 4 p.m. - 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. On Sundays in the fall, Spinden also plans to open for Kansas City Chiefs games.
While, per request, he has considered adding a karaoke night or live music performance every so often, Spinden is not particularly interested in using many prototypical bar gimmicks to draw people in. Rather, he hopes that the atmosphere he creates will allow people to make meaningful connections with one another and keep them coming back.
“I want out-of-town, total strangers to walk in this place and when they leave, they have five new friends,” he said.
And that’s already happened at least once. A recent customer from Kansas City, Mo., visited the Doghouse Saloon and left a Facebook review expressing how enamored he had been with it.
“My wife and I were greeted by the owner Ryan and was made to feel very welcome which is not always the case with out-of-towners. We were a bit early and as the bar started to fill with townsfolk I could tell right away it was going to be a great night. Everyone was so friendly and willing to chat it up. I talk a lot. I don’t think I have laughed so hard in years. If I lived in a town nearby I would be a regular for sure,” the review read in part.
Spinden expressed being moved by that post and by the reception he’s gotten in his first month of business.
“I’m super thrilled and excited that I have people come in. On a normal Friday and Saturday night, I’ve got at least 30 to 60 people in here. They’re all smiling and having a good time,” he said. “I’m just so proud of that, what I’ve done turning this empty building into a place where everyone can come and hang out and just live the dream.”
