Community members gathered to honor the fallen during Emporia’s Memorial Day service Monday morning.
Originally scheduled to be held at the All-Veterans Memorial in Soden’s Grove, the program was moved to the Anderson Building at the Lyon County Fairgrounds due to weather.
Jerry Laurendine, who served in the U.S. Army, provided a tribute to veterans of all wars who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
“Every year, our nation assembles to honor its heroic dead,” he said. “We should all reflect on the fact that because of them our nation still survives.”
Laurendine said it was sobering that lives were still lost today in order to preserve the nation, with those currently serving on the front lines.
“Tell your children, tell your grandchildren — tell them today — what our freedom costs us every year,” he said. “One of our presidents once said, ‘Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.’ That president was Ronald Reagan [and] unfortunately he was so very, very right.”
Laurendine said that was why it was important to celebrate and honor those who have laid down their lives to protect their families and country. He said not to remember them with anguish, but rather to remember them with pride.
Another army veteran, Frank Lowery, spoke on the 30th anniversary of the All-Veterans Memorial in Soden’s Grove. The memorial was dedicated during Emporia’s Memorial Day program in 1991, and has grown exponentially since then.
Lowery emphasized that the memorial was created to honor all veterans when it was first established. It began with the Walk of Honor, which leads from the parking area from the bottom of the memorial to the Circle of Honor at the center of the memorial where the World War II Sherman tank is the focal point.
“The conflicts represented are the Civil War, Spanish/American War, World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the Persian Gulf,” Lowery said, reading from the original program.
He noted that many changes have taken place since that time, including more land being acquired and more tributes being added.
Lowery said the All-Veterans Memorial Association, formed in 1998, has more projects planned for the future including starting Phase 2 of the Tablets of Honor project.
He said Phase 1 of the project, which began in 2015, will finally see bids let out on June 4.
“I’m almost afraid to say this, but we are finally on our way,” Lowery said.
Col. Lesley Hedges, U.S. Army (Ret.), and Gold Star Mother Maria Lane read the names of 113 fallen service members before the firing squad, led by Cleat Buckbee, marched outside and shot three volleys into the sky.
Gary Ziek, also an Army veteran, performed taps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.