Perhaps we've grown used to it by now.
Light snow in the Emporia area did not prompt any school district to delay or cancel classes Thursday morning. In fact, there wasn't even a winter weather advisory in Lyon County.
That's because the snow is supposed to remain light, and should not last all day. One advisory from the National Weather Service called it a “dusting” of a half-inch or less, probably ending by 2 p.m.
The only alert Thursday morning was for wind chills below zero in Chase and Greenwood Counties. The biggest risk for that was “along and northwest of the Kansas Turnpike.”
The wind chill may scrape the zero mark in Emporia Thursday night, but sunshine and warmer weather are expected this weekend.
Friday's high might hit the freezing mark, followed by a forecast 45 on Saturday and 59 on Sunday. The start of March next week could see temperatures in the mid-sixties or higher.
