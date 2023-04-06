The Kansas Turnpike Authority began work on two bridges northeast of Emporia this week.
Travelers going to and from north Lyon County on K-99 around the two southern-most bridges will be rerouted to I-35 while construction takes place.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Kansas Turnpike Authority began work on two bridges northeast of Emporia this week.
Travelers going to and from north Lyon County on K-99 around the two southern-most bridges will be rerouted to I-35 while construction takes place.
“If you’re on north K-99 trying to come to Emporia, they can go up to Admire, come across to us and come down to Emporia,” KTA engineer Luke Coltrane said. “Or if they're on the south side of the K-99 closures and need to go to the north side … they can travel south to I-35, over the turnpike, up north and then go back across.”
According to Coltrane, the northern bridge remains open through May for travelers within the area.
“Originally we were going to close both but opted for that to stay longer and for fire, emergency and everybody else,” he explained.
The bridge project has an estimated completion date in mid-November.
Coltrane said the project is sorely needed to help freight moving through the state, but it is also two-fold, by completing necessary repairs to roadways as they work.
According to the KTA, the project began statewide in 2016, raising bridges to a minimum of 15’ 9” to aid freight movement. So far, the KTA has raised 67 bridges.
“These are two of the bridges that were the lowest two on our system now,” he said. “When we met with KDOT there was some work they needed done, there's some overlays and some stuff that we could simultaneously do, and save some closures later on their side.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.