An Emporia native shared his firsthand experience of the devastating wildfires that began sweeping through Lahaina, Hawaii last week, leaving more than 100 people dead and an estimated $10 billion in damages.
The fires began the night of Aug. 8, bringing widespread destruction in Lahaina — a city of about 13,000 people on northwest Maui.
Edgar Rodriguez said he had woken up early, like he usually does, and headed outside around 4 a.m. to bring his cactus inside when he looked up toward a hill and saw what he believed was a brushfire. At that point, he wasn’t overly concerned.
“I don’t want to say that’s normal for us, but we have brushfires,” he said. “So, early morning I figured it was just going to be one of those windy days.”
Around 8 a.m., he was going to the gym and trying to get gas and realized no one had power or service. At that point, they blamed it on the windstorm that came through the previous day.
“There’s another fire that starts probably 10:30, 11 a.m. in the morning shortly after that in the same area,” Rodriguez said. “So that’s when we realized something might happen here that’s bigger than we had anticipated, even though there was no signs of sirens or warnings to evacuate.”
Rodriguez tried to get through to his girlfriend, who lives on the other side of town in Wahikuli. But, because strong winds had knocked down powerlines and telephone lines, communications were difficult to maintain.
“I only got ahold of her at like 4:30 in the afternoon,” he said. Rodriguez and his roommate decided to ride their bikes around 8 p.m. to Wahikuli. The journey led to a sobering realization.
“We get about two blocks into this voyage, and Kobe’s Steakhouse — it’s been shut down for a couple years — it was on fire. This was about three or four blocks away from my house,” Rodriguez said. “That’s when we really started realizing how close the fire was. The lack of communication between police department and fire department was — If we would not have had taken that bike ride, we would have not known to evacuate.”
The friends rode back home and were able to get themselves, and Rodriguez’s family, out safely. The house, like the town of Lahaina, is a total loss.
“We had anticipation of going back that night, even if it was just simple, just getting like clothing, supplies, whatever we could get,” Rodriguez said. “I think the following day is when everyone really grasped the severity of how big the fire was and the damage the fire had done to our town.”
From Kansas to Hawaii
Rodriguez moved to Lahaina in 2019 after visiting the town for his parents,’ Benny and Veronica’s anniversary earlier that year. The historic city was once a whaling center and the Hawaiian Kingdom’s capital, drawing two million tourists a year. For a Midwesterner who dreamed of living near the ocean, Lahaina seemed like paradise.
“Whether it’s scuba diving, surfing, it’s always called to me, and there’s not too much of that in Kansas,” he said. “I came out here in I think May of 2019 for my parents’ anniversary and I really grasped that, this is more my vible. This is kind of like what I’m looking for.”
He worked at Fleetwood’s on Front St., a restaurant and bar owned by Rock and Roll icon Mick Fleetwood. The restaurant, like the rest of Lahaina, is gone.
About four months ago, his parents and his sister and niece moved to Lahaina full-time, joining Rodriguez in the lower-level of his townhouse.
“I came out here for a year originally and it’s been four,” he said. “Just like Emporia, this place has that small town community love. We have each other’s back and even now, I think this really makes me grateful and blessed in a sense of like, the sense of community I felt here.”
Rebuilding community
And it’s that sense of community that’s keeping him going now.
Despite the challenges, Rodriguez has found solace in the support of his community. Since Wednesday, he has spent his days running supplies from the area Walmart and Home Depot from the west side into Lahaina. Not everyone is lucky enough to have a boat, he said. Some people can’t even use their cars to get through to different parts of the island.
“We’re trying to do our best to communicate with everyone,” he said. “If people need to go over there, they can hop on our boat. Or if people need to come back from the other side, they can hop on our boat kind of thing. It’s been an experience and I’m grateful. What really gets me through is, you know, feeling the love not only from Lahaina here, but all my friends and family from back home.”
Rodriguez has not been able to go back to his home to see if anything is salvageable, though he knows that, most likely, everything is a total loss. Right now, he’s staying with his girlfriend while his family has been set up with temporary housing through his father’s employer, Pacific Whale Foundation.
“We know the house is gone now, so we move forward, you know? Keep that positive attitude,” he said. “For me, the biggest thing was seeing, you know, my father just ... You know, two days ago, he saw a picture, he had to see it for himself, you know, of our house gone. When he saw that, he just broke down. You know, that was hard for me to see.”
Rodriguez expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support and love from around the world.
“I still feel all the love and support from, not even from my hometown, but literally from all over the world, and I’m grateful in that sense, so that, internally, I don’t feel homeless,” he said.
Rodriguez emphasized that while his family does need help while they wait for government assistance funds to come through, they are not the only ones in need. He said there are still people missing around the city.
“There’s really nothing left,” he said. “Imagine if a bowling ball went down Commercial Street and just took everything out. That’s the crazy part. That’s something I would say I’m trying to grasp it, but I don’t think I have fully grasped that yet.”
Rodriguez said he’s grateful for all the love and prayers and support from back home in Emporia. Those wishing to help out Rodriguez can contribute to his family’s GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/lahaina-wildfire-disaster-relief.
