The Democratic governor wants one. Republican state lawmakers have a tradition of wanting one.
Yet exactly how to provide a tax cut could be one of the biggest sticking points when the Kansas Legislature opens its new session Monday after the inauguration.
A state consulting group issued a memo last November indicating the state could have a record $2.3 billion surplus by the end of the current fiscal year in June.
“We’ve never had something like that before,” Rep. Mark Schreiber, R-Emporia, said this week. It’s about 17% above what state law requires.
“We have our rainy-day fund well-funded as well, which is a first,” he noted.
All that money can inspire all sorts of ideas. Schreiber said full funding of one area is his top priority.
“Special education is actually a federal program,” Schreiber said. “The districts... have to transfer funds out of their general budgets.”
He estimates full funding would cost about $150 million. For Schreiber, it would be the “final piece” to end a fight over public-school funding which erupted in 2017.
For State Sen. Jeff Longbine, R-Emporia, taxes and the state budget go hand-in-hand.
“We need to optimistically, cautiously, develop a budget that maybe provides some additional enhancements in certain areas,” Longbine said this week.
That could mean one-time boosts in some areas. But Longbine is concerned that permanently padding the structure of some programs could become a problem if concerns about a new recession come true.
“Higher ed is a priority to me,” Longbine said. Colleges are “struggling with students... the number of students that are going.“
Longbine said public colleges haven’t received much of a budget boost in the last 10 years. He thinks lawmakers should give it more attention, especially after the controversial cuts Emporia State University made last fall.
Rep. Eric Smith, R-Burlington, hopes to provide relief for people with fixed incomes this year without making any “knee jerk reaction” tax steps.
Smith said he still supports a gradual reduction in the state sales tax on groceries, which lawmakers approved last year. Gov. Laura Kelly wants to “ax the food tax” completely.
“I am certainly supportive of that,” Longbine said of Kelly’s idea, “but I’m more interested — and I think we’ll do more good – in eliminating or reducing the income tax on retirement income.”
Echoing Smith to an extent, Longbine noted an aging population is more reliant on Social Security checks and government pensions.
“Those on a fixed income are often struggling, particularly with inflation,” he added.
Smith asked for a couple of new House committee assignments this year. One of them mixes “law” (he’s the Coffey County Undersheriff) and “order” (Judiciary Committee).
“What I determined over the last four years is how many issues that deal with law enforcement actually go through that committee,” Smith said. “More so than Corrections and Juvenile Justice,” a committee where he’ll still serve.
“It’s one of the busier committees, as far as bills are concerned,” said Schreiber, who will become its Vice Chair this year.
Smith also will join the House Committee for Water. He did so because he’s concerned about the health of the Neosho River basin.
But the larger water issue for many lawmakers is the health of the Ogallala Aquifer in central and western Kansas.
“What options we have available are very limited options,” Smith said. “That will be the biggest learning hurdle that I have... The devil is in the details.”
Schreiber’s committee duties in Topeka also will include a new “Legislature Modernization Committee.” He admits he’s not sure exactly what that means, beyond using technology to make things more efficient.
“There might be some [work] on what’s available online for the public to view,” Schreiber speculated.
Another area of uncertainly for Schreiber is whether he’ll repeat his proposal to abolish the death penalty. It went nowhere in the last session.
“It’s a long-term idea. I’ll keep supporting it and introduce the bills if [backers] want me to,” he said.
On other potential topics, Longbine and Schreiber both expressed doubt that Medicare expansion will occur this year. Schreiber said Republican leaders in the House and Senate are “not supportive” of it, even though Longbine personally is.
“There are just too many people who are dug in, trenched in,” Longbine explained.
Longbine served during the legislature’s off-season on an interim committee examining how to legalize medical marijuana. Kelly supports legalization, as does Schreiber.
“I think we’ve put together a much better bill,” Longbine said. “But again, Senate leadership is lukewarm at best... Hopefully, it will come to a vote.”
Southeast Lyon, Chase and Greenwood Counties have a new representative in Topeka this year. Dr Duane Droge, R-Eureka, was selected to replace Rep. Joe Newland, who resigned to lead the Kansas Farm Bureau.
Calls seeking comment from Droge for this story were not returned by press time.
