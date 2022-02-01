Scary-sounding warnings about federal taxes have made news for weeks. But people filing Kansas state tax forms this season might be in for a pleasant surprise.
“They allowed to itemize for Kansas, even if we don’t itemize for the federal return,” Jon Pool of Pool and Associate in Emporia said Friday.
Pool calls that a “big change,” as Kansans can reduce their income by claiming medical expenses, personal property taxes, charitable donations and other items.
“I’m already seeing people where they’re able to itemize now when they haven’t been for several years,” Pool said.
The number of itemizing taxpayers dropped substantially a few years ago, Pool explained, when the federal standard deduction doubled. This year, depending on your tax status, that deduction ranges from $12,550 to $25,100.
The Internal Revenue Service officially opened the 2021 tax season Monday. Pool said there aren’t many major federal changes this year. But that hasn’t stopped the warnings.
“The IRS is just overwhelmed,” Pool explained. “If there’s any discrepancy in your tax return, it’s going to delay... getting processed 3-6 weeks.”
So accuracy is important. But families who have benefited from child tax credit checks could find that more difficult. Pool said the IRS should send a letter about an estimated total. But:
“I just read something this week that said if they’ve moved or gotten divorced or anything like that, the letter that they received might be incorrect,” Pool said.
Yet a parent’s child credit amount needs to match the IRS amount, he added, because “they’re going to kick out returns that don’t match.”
And remember the coronavirus recovery checks which were sent last March? They’re part of this year’s federal return as well.
“If they didn’t get the entire credit that they should have, they can get the rest of that,” Pool explained.
But the $1,400 checks are not considered taxable income, so you don’t have to report them.
People can check the status of their checks or tax refunds by setting up an online account at IRS.gov. But in the classic government stereotype, even that can be challenging.
“It’s an extensive process to get registered to look at your stuff right now,” Pool said.
It can include taking a selfie, as the IRS moves toward facial recognition by summer. That’s a controversy of its own. People who lack smartphones might require a password sent to them by postal mail.
The IRS has closed several processing centers in recent years, in a consolidation to adapt to higher numbers of online returns. That means a smaller workforce — and as of the end of 2021, six million individual returns remained unprocessed.
So the IRS encourages e-filing, and the United Way can help with free software.
“Pretty much anyone who files annual taxes can use it,” Mickey Edwards with United Way of the Flint Hills said Friday.
The United Way and IRS partner with TaxSlayer to offer the software at MyFreeTaxes.com. It’s especially for relatively simple returns. But Edwards admits it’s not for everyone.
“If you make an income above a certain threshold, it might not be the right option for you,” Edwards said. Rental income could cause another complication.
Kansas income tax forms can be found at the Kansas Department of Revenue website, KSRevenue.gov. There’s a link from there to “WebFile” online.
The American Association of Retired Persons canceled plans to provide free tax preparation at the Emporia Senior Center or Emporia State Federal Credit Union, due to coronavirus concerns.
As of now, the deadline for filing both federal and state returns is Monday, April 18. But last year, the IRS pushed back the deadline to mid-May.
