Emporia State basketball coach Craig Doty wasn’t used to losing before athletic director Kent Weiser hired him to take over the Hornet program in 2018.
Doty came to Emporia State with a 162-50 coaching record and was fresh off an NAIA national championship at Graceland. However, his first three Hornet teams finished with losing records.
Although Doty put a lot of pressure on himself to succeed, it was Weiser — his boss — who sat down with the young basketball coach and told him that everything would be fine, that Doty was in the process of developing a program and was doing it in an incredibly difficult league.
Fast forward to this season and the Hornets put out their first winning season under Doty and their first 20-win season since 2006-2007.
“Kent taught me how to lose and he also taught me not to continue to do it,” Doty said. “He got me through some really difficult times. He stuck by my side. He took what was a lot of pressure I put on myself and he minimized it. That’s just a small indication of who he is.”
But last week, Weiser announced that he plans to retire on July 1, ending his 41-year career in university athletics, the last 23 of which he spent as Emporia State’s athletic director.
“This is a job, this is a career, a lifestyle, that takes a great deal of energy every day, mental and physical energy,” Weiser said. “I’ve had to be very honest with myself and asked if I could keep putting in the effort that the job requires to do it well. Some days I feel, ‘You bet, let’s get after it, let’s bring it,’ and then other days, that just wasn’t as consistent as it used to be.”
He added that with other leadership changes underway at Emporia State, he figured now would be a good time for him to step away as well.
Weiser began his work at Emporia State on Aug. 8, 1999. Prior to that, he was the associate athletic director at Oregon State from 1993-1999 and held the same position at Ottawa from 1989-1993. His first job in intercollegiate athletics was as the director of tickets at Kansas, his alma mater, which he got in 1981. He also served as the school’s athletic marketing director and women’s golf coach during his time there.
When Weiser first arrived, Emporia State was less than a decade removed from its jump from the NAIA to NCAA Division II and it was still in transition. Few of the coaches were full-time and often split their time with teaching. The athletic department was lacking in many administrators and relied on the ESU Foundation for fundraising.
“The feel of the athletics department going from NAIA to NCAA was maybe not quite completed in ‘99 and so we’ve done that,” Weiser said. “Now we’ve got full-time coaches and full-time assistant coaches and just a lot different than what it was back then.”
He has operated his athletic department according to his five principles, which he’s had since the beginning: be a front door to the university, follow the rules, be fiscally responsible, enhance the education of student-athletes and put competitive teams on the field and the court.
“If you’re doing one and not the other four, that’s not going to take you very far,” he said. “Collectively, we’ve done this the right way, the responsible way. We’ve given opportunities to young men and women to compete in athletics that maybe otherwise wouldn’t have a chance to go to college. … The overall culture and mission of the athletics department is strong and something I’m very proud of and confident we’ll continue.”
During Weiser’s Emporia State tenure, the Hornet athletic programs have seen tremendous success, including 25 regular-season team MIAA championships and 18 league tournament championships. Four Emporia State squads reached national championship games and the 2010 women’s basketball team won the Division II title.
But the on-court accomplishments may not be the things he remembers the most fondly.
Weiser said he would miss “working with the coaches and the student athletics, being part of this team environment, preparing for game day, the excitement of game days and all that brings and the uncertainty that happens when you don’t know if you’re going to win the game, … the people and the relationships, the student-athletes.”
“One of the things that I’ve really appreciated, the coaches have allowed me to be a part of their programs,” he said. “I get to come in the locker room at times and I get to come out to practice and I get to know the student-athletes. I’ve done that for 20-some years. We’re recruiting some of the kids of our former student-athletes that played here when I first arrived. That’s a real tough thing to leave behind.”
