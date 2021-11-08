Would you rather pay for better roads by the gallon or by the mile?
That question is at the core of an online survey by the Kansas Department of Transportation. It's seeking the public's guidance in determining whether to invoke a “road usage charge.”
“A recent KDOT study indicates that by 2045, our transportation system could rely on sales taxes for 60% of revenue,” a website about the survey says. It adds that approach “is not likely to be sustainable.”
The survey is designed to lead to a pool of volunteers who will record their mileage. KDOT will calculate the cost to drive per mile, then compare that with gas taxes for that travel. A final report on the feasibility of road usage charges is not expected until 2024.
The current Kansas gasoline tax is 8.75 percent, which is the same as other sales taxes.
The survey is open through Wednesday, Nov. 24. It's being done in collaboration with the Federal Highway Administration and the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
