For women in sports, the battle to be taken seriously and to be considered equal has been ongoing for decades. The struggle isn’t merely one that players face but coaches as well.
In high school girls basketball, the coaching ranks are still highly male-dominated, but several women across the state and the country are clearing space for themselves, including a few in the local area.
Carolyn Dorsey, seventh-year head coach at Emporia High, played sports all through her childhood and adolescence. First, it was hockey when she lived in North Dakota near the Canadian border; then it was basketball after she moved to Kansas.
However, regardless of the sport, it was always the spirit of competition that drove her.
“Lining up across from somebody one-on-one, going, ‘okay, let’s see what you’ve got,’ to me that’s just a high that you crave constantly and it’s my personality,” she said.
Dorsey played at Emporia State from 2003-07, and during that time she got her first taste of coaching by working at basketball camps and leading a traveling team. That was when she realized that her goal of becoming an orthopedic surgeon wasn’t the path she truly wanted to pursue.
“I wasn’t ready to give up the game,” Dorsey said. “I remember my senior year … I was sitting there going, ‘I don’t know that I can walk away from this and be as serious in a profession.’ Because my dad’s a doctor and I saw what it was like for him growing up. And he’s a great doctor, but I didn’t want to sacrifice some of those things. So I changed into teaching and I said, ‘I want to be a coach.’”
Before becoming the head basketball coach at Madison, Vanessa Kresin faced a similar dilemma. She had finished her playing career at Kansas Wesleyan and was pursuing her master’s degree in social work at the University of Kansas when, much to her surprise, she realized that she ached for the game.
“I’d played a lot of basketball in my lifetime and I thought I was going be ready to hang up the shoes there for a while and that I wouldn’t necessarily miss it,” Kresin said. “But I moved to Lawrence and a month in I was itching to somehow find a way to be involved back in basketball because I missed it that much.”
Kresin grew up with two older brothers against whom she played sports early in life and her father is a long-time football and basketball coach. But all through her childhood and college, whenever people asked her if she was going to be a coach like her dad, she always told them, “heck, no.”
“I saw firsthand what coaches had to go through and it takes a lot of work and a lot of underlying things happen as a coach that people don’t really appreciate or people don’t really understand,” she said. “So I never wanted to be a coach. But here I am, right?”
For the two years she worked on her master’s, Kresin worked as an assistant coach at Jefferson West High School under head coach John Malloy. It was there that she fell in love with coaching and realized that she wanted to be a head coach of her own program.
“I asked [Malloy’s] opinion, I said, ‘Hey, be honest with me, do you think I’m ready to be a head coach?’ and he said, ‘Absolutely,’” Kresin said.
Shortly thereafter, in 2017, she was hired by Madison High School as the school social worker and the head girls basketball coach.
But Kresin wasn’t the first woman to coach at Madison. Carolyn Davis spent a year leading the Bulldogs in 1996-97. Davis left that job to take the job she has now as an assistant coach at Olpe under Jesse Nelson, whose first year at the helm in 1978 coincided with Davis’s freshman season there.
“I wasn’t ready to leave Madison, but I knew if I didn’t take it, then that opportunity might not be there down the road,” Davis said.
Like Dorsey and Kresin, Davis — then Richard — grew up playing sports, often with boys.
“When I was little, I always played with the guys, whether it be basketball down at St. Joe, whether we played baseball at the old Knights of Columbus,” Davis said.
Davis also played at Emporia State, where she is still the second all-time leading scorer with 2,378 points in her career. Then she spent the next decade coaching at the collegiate and high school level before returning to Olpe, where her role as an assistant was a better fit for her after she got married and had a family.
“The way it has turned out for me, it couldn’t have been better,” Davis said. “You know, people say, ‘Well, why don’t you want to go be a head coach?’ For me, it’s okay. I’m okay doing what I’m doing. I like it. Coach [Nelson] and I make a good team.”
Indeed, they do. The coaching duo won their third state championship together and completed their fourth undefeated season two weeks ago.
“I have many times in recent years said I wouldn’t want to do this job without [Davis] and sometimes I’ve said I’m not sure I could do this job without her,” Nelson said at a celebration of the title last week.
But while all three coaches have reached the places where they want to be, none of them have gotten there without facing challenges as women in what continues to be, ostensibly at least, a man’s world.
Dorsey said that, aside from the occasional referee assuming her male assistant is the head coach instead of her, one of the toughest aspects of her job is the fact that her fierce, competitive and assertive personality has earned her the label of “bitch.”
“Being a woman and being vocal and being confident and strong can rub people uncomfortably,” Dorsey said. “... You see that, in society, girls aren’t supposed to be as aggressive and when you see one it’s almost taboo.”
Kresin agreed, saying that even as a girls basketball coach, traits that are considered positive in a male coach are considered negative in a female coach.
“I feel like, as a female, I’ve had to work twice as hard to gain that trust and to gain that relationship with my players,” Kresin said. “... A dominant male can step into that position and automatically win that respect, maybe out of an intimidation factor. Being a dominant female stepping into that position, it’s like, ‘Oh, she’s mean.’ … Even growing up, playing with the boys or even other females who maybe weren’t as competitive, I was labeled a lot of times as, you know, a bitch.”
Rather than fight back against the label and risk further pigeonholing, Dorsey guides her players to proudly embrace who they are as capable women.
“For our girls, I’m like, ‘You walk those halls with your head held high. Be confident. Be strong. It’s beautiful,’” Dorsey said. “We need more girls feeling like that and understanding that that’s okay. … My end goal with them is to make them resilient enough and confident enough and strong enough to take what they deserve and to be able to still stand there through those hard times.”
Similarly, Kresin has worked to earn the trust of her players and now wants to help them grow into bold, self-assured women through the game of basketball.
“My players all know that, at the end of the day, I truly, genuinely care about them and [I’m] able to give them that confidence and let them know, ‘Hey, I believe in you,’” Kresin said. “... This is more than just about basketball. I want you to be a successful citizen. I want you to be a person that can advocate for themselves. I want you to be a strong person.”
Meanwhile, Davis said another obstacle women in sports often face is that the unique demands of their personal lives can make it difficult to balance sports and home.
“Even in high school, goshdarnit, you don’t get a break anymore,” Davis said. “If you’re not playing summer league and if you’re not doing open gym, if you’re not doing this, then you get behind. And so, sometimes females have a hard time juggling their job, whether it be the demands or the extra stuff and then trying to raise your family.”
While Dorsey is one of three female head coaches in the Centennial League, it hasn’t always been that way for her. Meanwhile, in the Lyon County League, Kresin is the only female head coach and Davis is one of a small handful of female assistant coaches. However, all three agreed that they haven’t experienced discrimination from the other coaches in their leagues.
“The respect is there from coach to coach,” Kresin said. “I think at the end of the day the coaches are able to separate that and realize, ‘Okay, well, she knows her stuff.’”
That being said, Dorsey, Davis and Kresin understand that women in sports do face discrimination. Just last week, the NCAA came under fire for the blatant inequality in team accommodations between men’s and women’s squads for its tournaments.
This season, Dorsey had her players each do regular reports on women who influenced basketball, such as Pat Summitt, Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird because she wanted her players to appreciate and learn from those who came before.
But she also hopes that the world at large will embrace women’s sports as equally legitimate as men’s sports.
“We get … looked down upon because we’re just girls basketball players. Heck no. We went out and played the exact same game as everybody else,” Dorsey said. “... Embrace and support and celebrate them. And celebrate all programs, you know what I mean? I’m not saying celebrate us over others. We all want to be celebrated.”
Kresin said that in order for the perception of women’s sports to improve, the concept of a strong-willed woman needs to be reexamined.
“A dominant female needs to be viewed not as a bitch to be on an even playing field,” she said. “Culturally, that needs to change, and I think everything will trickle from that.”
Over the years, Davis has watched as the opportunities for girls and women in sports have enhanced and wants to see that continue
“There’s so many more opportunities now as compared to when I grew up,” she said. “... There’s opportunities. Whether or not kids take them, it’s up to them, but I do hope things continue to grow. And I’d like to see more females in coaching and be role models to young people. I’d like to see that but, like I said, sometimes it’s a tough old business.”
But even though coaching is “a tough old business”, these three coaches continue to persist, in large part because they are playing a role in the future, not just of women’s sports, but of the lives of women in general.
For Davis, coaching is a way to help young women learn “how to handle the ups and downs in life because you’re going to lose big games, you’re not going to get that job someday, you’re going to have failure along the way, so it’s how you react when things don’t go your way is what’s really important.”
“Coaching is not a glorious job. There’s a lot of nights I go home and think, ‘What am I doing? What am I doing wrong? Why am I doing this?’” Kresin said. “But at the end of the day, it goes back to that inspiration. And any person who has been inspired has a story to share. Allowing women to coach as well has just added to that inspiration and that story.”
“I love being that female in a male-dominated role. I think that’s exciting,” Dorsey said. “And I love that my players embrace it and to see my kids embrace those qualities, that’s why I coach. That’s what I love. That’s what I strive for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.