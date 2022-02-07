CLAREMORE, OKLA.–Despite being tied at the half, the Emporia State women’s basketball team fell 77-59 to Rogers State Saturday afternoon.
The Hillcats (9-13, 5-11 MIAA) outscored the Hornets (11-10, 6-9 MIAA) 41-23 in the second half on their way to the rout.
Tre’Zure Jobe led Emporia State with 12 points while Emily Weathers scored 11. The Hornets shot just 37.5% (21 of 56) from the field and 33.3% (7 of 21) from long range.
Vanessa Gajdosova led Rogers State with 21 points while Bailey Kliewer had 19, Jordan Lewis added 13 and Kylee Day had 12. The Hillcats shot 50.8% (31 of 61) overall and 33.3% (6 of 18) from beyond the arc.
Emporia State will host Northwest Missouri State at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
