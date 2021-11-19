No. 2 Emporia State punched its ticket to the second round of the NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Championship with a 2-0 win over No. 7 Northwest Missouri State Friday afternoon.
It was the Hornets’ first NCAA tournament victory in program history and it came in front of a large, enthusiastic crowd at the ESU Pitch.
“They were a huge lift, especially in certain moments of the game where they really give you a lift,” said Emporia State head coach Bryan Sailer of the crowd. “ … It was awesome to have all those guys out and cheering and everything else. It’s our first NCAA playoff game at home, so it was definitely an atmosphere that was special, really special.”
Sailer said that the Bearcats (13-7-1) focused on shutting down the Hornets’ leading goal scorer Mackenzie Dimarco.
“We’ve been good this year because when teams have been able to stop her, we find other ways to score,” he said.
And the Hornets certainly did that, as Aislinn Hughes put Emporia State (19-2-1) on the board when she snuck her 11th goal of the season past the Bearcat goalkeeper just over 17 minutes into the game.
“I’ve only scored with my head this season, so finally I got a foot goal, which felt really great,” Hughes said. “It was pretty early on in the game, so I think that helped us relax a little bit.
Northwest Missouri State outshot Emporia State 4-2 in the first 45 minutes but the Hornets held the advantage in shots on goal at 1-0, and, most importantly, on the scoreboard, also at 1-0.
The Hornets held the Bearcats to just two shots in the second half while rolling up eight of their own. They also had seven corner kicks in the final 45 minutes, one of which was dished up by Hannah Woolery and put into the net by Alexis Cole with 11:17 to go in the game.
“Someone got a touch on it; I was just there for the rebound, so it was honestly a team effort,” Cole said. “The whole game was a team effort.”
It was Cole’s first goal of the season as well as her first start, as she was filling in for Joanie Westcoat, who was unavailable after being ejected from Emporia State’s previous match.
“It meant a lot, honestly,” Cole said. “ … It definitely gave me a lot of confidence. I feel that I came out and I played hard and I’m just very excited that I got one going for me now. Hopefully, I can get another soon.”
The game was cold and blustery from start to finish, something that caused both teams a fair bit of consternation.
“It was hard to get it out, especially,” Sailer said. “ … (The wind was) a big factor. It’s like playing a man down, to be honest with you, because you’ve just got to work that much harder.”
In addition to being a historic win for the program, the victory over the Bearcats was Emporia State’s fourth straight shutout, something that Sailer knows is rare in the postseason.
“This time of year, to get those kinds of results from your backline and your keeper and your team defense as a whole is huge,” he said.
Up next
The Hornets advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Championship and will take on No. 3 Bemidji State (19-1-2) at the ESU Pitch at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
The Beavers eliminated No. 6 Central Oklahoma in a penalty shootout 5-3 earlier in the day on Friday. The two teams were scoreless throughout all of regulation and the two overtime periods before Bemidji State pulled out the win on penalty kicks.
“We’re going to study them a lot,” Sailer said. “Very good team. Not one person. They do it as a group. They build up the ball well, they defend well, they don’t have any weaknesses and there’s a lot of unknowns. They’re a good team.
The winner between the Hornets and the Beavers will advance to the third round of the NCAA tournament and play the winner of No. 4 Minnesota State and No. 1 Central Missouri the first weekend of December.
