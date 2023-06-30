A number of head football coaching changes occurred across the state in 2023, and a couple of them will impact local programs.
Successful Madison head football and track coach Alex McMillian left for 1A Plainville High School but led the Bulldogs to an exceptional 56-18 record during his tenure in eastern Kansas. McMillian replaces Grant Stephenson at Plainville, who coached the Cardinals to the state championship game in 2016. Stephenson was hired at 2A Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian to fill the void left by the resignation of TMP coach Jay Harris. McMillian capped his time at Madison coaching Bulldog sprinter Bryson Turner to 100 and 200-meter state titles. Madison assistant Nathan Teichgraeber takes over as head coach. Teichgraeber’s coaching experience includes a stint as head coach at Council Grove High School.
Northern Heights High School has hired former Wildcat assistant Peyton Heins, a 2016 graduate of Northern Heights, as their new head football coach. Heins spent most of last year as the interim head coach after Todd Callahan resigned early in the 2022 season.
Tyler O’Connor is the new skipper at 8-man Division I Moundridge High School after serving as the defensive coordinator at 8-man Division II power Canton-Galva High School. Canton-Galva’s top-scoring defense held Lebo to six points in a sectional game last season.
(Lists compiled by Sports in Kansas)
1A: Blake Pontius-Belle Plaine; Douglas Stanley-Erie; Seth Mills-McLouth; Peyton Heins-Northern Heights; Alex McMillian-Plainville; Clint Johnson-Pleasanton; Matt Headley-Remington/Whitewater; Norman Jennings-Sacred Heart/Salina.
8-man DI: Colby Hamel-Lincoln; Michael Massey-Lyndon; Morgan Grippin-Macksville; Nathan Tiechgraeber-Madison; Tyler O’Connor-Moundridge; Andrew Capsey-Solomon; Caleb Howell-Udall.
8-man Division II: John Paolino-Doniphan West/Highland.
