A number of head football coaching changes occurred across the state in 2023, and a couple of them will impact local programs.

Successful Madison head football and track coach Alex McMillian left for 1A Plainville High School but led the Bulldogs to an exceptional 56-18 record during his tenure in eastern Kansas. McMillian replaces Grant Stephenson at Plainville, who coached the Cardinals to the state championship game in 2016. Stephenson was hired at 2A Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian to fill the void left by the resignation of TMP coach Jay Harris. McMillian capped his time at Madison coaching Bulldog sprinter Bryson Turner to 100 and 200-meter state titles. Madison assistant Nathan Teichgraeber takes over as head coach. Teichgraeber’s coaching experience includes a stint as head coach at Council Grove High School.

