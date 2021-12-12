The Emporia Municipal Band delighted the community with the return of its annual Christmas concert Saturday afternoon at the Emporia Granada Theatre.
Selections included seasonal favorites such as "A Charlie Brown Celebration," "Sleigh Ride," and "Christmas on the Range."
The audience was encouraged to participate in a Christmas song sing-a-long, featuring a number of standard tunes. The historic theater was filled with cheer as songs like "Hark! the Herald Angels Sing," "Silent Night," "O Come, All Ye Faithful" and "Deck the Halls" were sung.
The Emporia Municipal Band's first concert in 2022 is set for Memorial Day, May 30, 2022. The first Thursday evening concert is planned for 8 p.m. June 2 at Fremont Park.
