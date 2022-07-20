It sounds like a summer league basketball score: London 104, Emporia 103.
But those were the high temperatures Tuesday, as people from Kansas to Britain and western Europe deal with heat waves.
Emporia Municipal Airport hit a new high for the year at 103 degrees. But the record for July 19 is 110, set in 1954.
A recording station three miles northwest of town was slightly cooler, at 101. Cottonwood Falls only recorded a high of 92.
By comparison, the temperature hit an all-time high in Britain's capital.
The New York Daily News reported before Tuesday afternoon, when temperatures at London’s Heathrow Airport peaked at 104 degrees, the U.K.’s record stood at 101.7 in 2019.
Emporia firefighters said they handled no heat-related calls Tuesday.
There's no heat advisory for the Emporia area Wednesday, as there was on Tuesday. The high should back off a bit to 97 degrees.
But triple-digit heat is expected to return Thursday through Saturday, with the heat index in Emporia returning to 104 or higher Friday and Saturday.
Small chances for heat-busting rain return Sunday afternoon and continue through Tuesday.
