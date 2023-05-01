The Emporia High School boys golf team placed third at the Centennial League Tournament at Lake Shawnee Golf Course in Topeka on Monday afternoon.

The Spartans shot 335 as a team. Washburn Rural won the league title with a 299 and Manhattan took second with a 320.

