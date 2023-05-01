The Emporia High School boys golf team placed third at the Centennial League Tournament at Lake Shawnee Golf Course in Topeka on Monday afternoon.
The Spartans shot 335 as a team. Washburn Rural won the league title with a 299 and Manhattan took second with a 320.
Head coach Rick Eckert felt the team could have played better.
“This was one of those days where you see the train coming in the tunnel and you're hoping there’s light at the end, and we found out it was the train,” Eckert said. “We got run over hard. We did not play well and did not show a lot of fortitude. We've got a lot of stuff we need to work on. If we want to be a good team, get to state and be competitive, we've got to make some fundamental changes.”
Caden Massey led the way for Emporia, finishing tied for third with a 75. He shot a 37 on the front nine and a 38 on the back nine. He was a bright spot for the Spartans, and his consistency was the key.
“He was very steady and smooth on the front side, shooting one-over par,” Eckert said. “Then he had a few holes on the backside where he had some mistakes that took a big toll on him. He was making some birdies here and there but, in the end, it just wasn't quite enough to get him back to the top. He did a really good job overall and he's been our rock for the last two weeks.”
Jared Johnson and Nolan Jacob were tied for 14th, with each shooting an 86. Johnson was another positive sign for Emporia.
“That was a great score for Jared today,” Eckert said. “Anytime he keeps coming down closer to the mid-80s, that's what we need out of him.”
Will Walker was tied for 18th with an 88, Hudson Sauder was tied for 20th with a 90 and Brayden Bowen was tied for 22nd with a 92.
Eckert would like to see his team approach things better when things aren’t going their way.
“We're not making adjustments and we’re not thinking our way through tough situations,” Eckert said. “We're getting frustrated and I can sympathize with them on that. But in the game of golf, you’ve got to gut it out and make something happen even when it's not going your way. That's what we're not doing right now.”
Emporia will be back at it at the Junction City Invite at Rolling Meadows Golf Course on Thursday, May 4 beginning at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.