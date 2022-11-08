US-NEWS-LEHIGH-VALLEY-WEATHER-BLOOD-MOON-1-EXT.jpg

A blood moon hangs low behind the old Bethlehem Steel blast furnaces early Tuesday, seen from the SteelStacks campus in Bethlehem, Pa. It was the last total lunar eclipse until 2025.

 Steve Novak

Cloud cover may have frustrated eclipse watchers in Emporia early Tuesday. But it could lead to a little rain – the first of two waves this week.

The National Weather Service advises any pop-up storms Tuesday will be isolated and “non-severe.”

