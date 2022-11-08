Cloud cover may have frustrated eclipse watchers in Emporia early Tuesday. But it could lead to a little rain – the first of two waves this week.
The National Weather Service advises any pop-up storms Tuesday will be isolated and “non-severe.”
But the next cold front is coming, with the effects first being noticeable Wednesday. Forecasters say winds “may reach advisory levels.”
The front is expected to be strong enough to produce severe storms during tre work day Thursday. Emporia is in a level-two “slight” risk for damaging wind gusts. Chase County is in a level-one “marginal” area.
The cold front will truly be cold, with wind chills in the teens possible across the area for Veterans Day on Friday. That day should be sunny with a high of 42 degrees, but with northwest winds.
Monday was the definition of a “normal” early November day in Emporia. Municipal Airport had a high of 60 degrees, after a low of 42. Cottonwood Falls had a high of 62.
