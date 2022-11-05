Emporia High School has a rich history in boys soccer.
The Spartans concluded their 2022 season with a 15-3 record, secured the No. 2 seed in the 5A west region and advanced to the regional final.
Brothers Gio and Damien Garcilazo played a key role in Emporia’s success this season after moving from Virginia over the summer, and that soccer tradition was a big factor in luring them to Emporia.
Head coach Victor Ibarra could tell from the first interaction he had with their parents that they were serious about the game.
“Their parents had reached out to me in an email and I know when parents do that, it’s usually a sign the kids are very serious about soccer,” Ibarra said. “We were looking for a player to fill the No. 10 [playmaker] role and Gio filled that perfectly. We were also looking for an outside back that could fill the role of our best player from last year who had an ACL tear. Damien filled that role with a combination of some other guys.”
Gio was a senior on the team for the Spartans this season and Damien was a sophomore. Moving halfway across the country certainly comes with its challenges, especially trying to fit in with a group that grew up together. But Ibarra mentioned they fit right in with the team.
“They familiarized themselves with the team right away,” Ibarra said. “It’s like they’ve always been here. A lot of these guys have played together since they were kids and the guys have been welcome. Gio and Damien have also been humble enough and open where the kids have just taken them in. The fact that they feel at home is something that I can attribute to their quick enhancement to the team.”
Having a common interest in soccer also helps, and Gio Garcilazo likes the style of soccer Emporia plays.
“I fit in right away,” Gio Garcilazo said. “The team plays the way I like to play, so it was pretty easy for me to adapt. I just want to score and do whatever it takes to help the team win.”
That was certainly evident watching the Spartans play this season as Gio was one of Emporia’s top playmakers, leading the Spartans with 16 goals.
For Damien, having his older brother go through the adjustment with him helps.
“I think I fit in really well with this team and it helps to have my brother here because we’re going through the same thing,” the younger Garcilazo said.
Soccer was always the sport for the Garcilazo brothers. Gio started playing when he was nine and Damien when he was six. They haven’t played on the same team in a few years given their age difference but were able to again this year at the high school level.
“When we were little, we used to play on the same team,” Gio Garcilazo said. “We stopped for a while because I was older so it feels good to be playing with him again.”
While the brothers are glad to be on the same team again, Damien said things were competitive between the two of them growing up.
“We were very competitive growing up,” Damien Garcilazo said. “We were always trying to be better than each other.”
That competitiveness helped them become better soccer players. Ibarra is grateful to have them, even if he will only have Gio for one year. Damien has two more years of high school soccer ahead of him, and Ibarra is excited for what the future has in store for both of them.
“They’re extremely outgoing and talkative on the field, but they’re both pretty shy kids,” Ibarra said. “They’re really easy to get along with and will laugh at themselves. I hope Gio looks forward to playing at a high level in college. I don’t know if he’s quite there yet. But Damien might actually be better than Gio. That’s just my personal opinion and he probably doesn’t like that. But they’re both great kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.