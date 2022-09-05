Hannah Woolery
Courtesy ESU Athletics

The Emporia State soccer team split two matches over the weekend, including a 5-1 win over Minot State in Minot, N.D. on Sunday.

The Hornets jumped on the board early as Mackenzie Dimarco and Hannah Woolery combined for the first two of three records set in the match. Dimarco scored her 39th career goal while Woolery got her 15th career assist as Emporia State went up 1-0 just 2:54 into the match.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.