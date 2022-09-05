The Emporia State soccer team split two matches over the weekend, including a 5-1 win over Minot State in Minot, N.D. on Sunday.
The Hornets jumped on the board early as Mackenzie Dimarco and Hannah Woolery combined for the first two of three records set in the match. Dimarco scored her 39th career goal while Woolery got her 15th career assist as Emporia State went up 1-0 just 2:54 into the match.
Aislinn Hughes made it 2-0 in the 24th minute off another assist from Woolery and that was the score at the half.
Woolery got a goal of her own to open the second half when she scored just 2:10 after the break. She then tied the Emporia State single-match record with her third assist on a goal by Alexis Cole in the 62nd minute that gave the Hornets a 4-0 lead.
Dimarco ended the scoring for Emporia State when she put in her own blocked shot to make it 5-0 in the 72nd minute. That brought in a wave of subs for the final 18:31 of the match.
The Beavers got on the board in the 82nd minute on a goal by Mila Robichon for the final score of 5-1.
Mackenzi Goen went the distance in goal for the Hornets and record five saves for her first win in her first career start.
Dimarco broke a tie with Brandie Booth (38 goals from 2002-05) for career goals scored and now has 40 goals at ESU. That number also puts her in eighth place on the MIAA career goals scored list.
Woolery broke a tie with Adie Hayden (14 assists from 2001-04) for career assists and now has 17 assists at ESU. She also tied Wendy Dunn (3 assists vs NWMSU on Sept 5, 2004 and vs Mo. S&T on Oct. 15, 2004) for the single-game assist record at ESU.
On Friday, the Hornets lost to UMary, 2-1, in Bismark, N.D.
UMary scored the first two goals in the contest in the first half. Emporia State got on the scoreboard in the 81st minute when Angela Palmer intercepted an attempt to clear by the UMary keeper Madisyn Waltman. She got the ball to Dimarco who gave it right back and Palmer was able to sneak it past a diving keeper for her first goal of the season.
The Hornets will next take the pitch on Friday night at 6 p.m. in Topeka for the Turnpike Tussle against Washburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.