The first Ukrainian refugees to reach Lyon County could arrive this coming week. They’re school-age youngsters named Daryna and Max.
“I don’t want to be called Dasha. I’m a big girl now,” Daryna told Oksana Seitz, her aunt, this week. Seitz has spent more than two weeks in Bucharest, Romania trying to receive and remove the children.
Seitz talked with The Gazette from Eastern Europe Wednesday, about 12 hours after receiving approval for visas from the U.S. Embassy for Daryna, 15, and Max, 11. For Seitz, who immigrated from Ukraine in 1998, it was a rather scary time.
“A few families before us had been denied by the U.S. Embassy,” Seitz said. “Our interview went pretty well.”
Seitz called herself “shaken” by news of the approval. She kept a straight face until she left the embassy.
But then ...
“We were standing on the corner with tears. We started jumping like little kids and had a group hug,” Seitz said. “I talked to my sister. She started crying from happiness ... assured her kids are safe.”
Now Seitz is anxiously waiting for visas to be added to Daryna and Max’s passports, a process that takes 2-3 business days.
“They’ll have to get a PCR COVID test, then start making their way back here,” said Dustin Ochs, Seitz’s boyfriend.
Seitz gained power of attorney over the children from her Ukrainian sister and brother-in-law earlier in the month. She requested an emergency appointment with the embassy after first being told she’d have to wait until mid-August for a hearing on the children.
“It seemed like a long time for something so simple,” Ochs said. “The visa process doesn’t seem like the best solution.”
Seitz obtained tourist visas for Daryna and Max. They last for 180 days, then can be renewed once. Beyond that?
“I guess the goal would be to get them an educational visa,” Ochs said. But even that has a time limit.
Some Ukrainians seek asylum after leaving that country. Ochs said that would be easier to do if you’re entering the U.S. by land than by air. But that never really was their plan.
“At this point, it was what’s the fastest way to get them back here legally, without having to press the limits of the law,” Ochs said. “We were looking for expediency.”
Daryna and Max left Ukraine via Moldova, since they lived in Mykolaiv near the Black Sea. The Moldovan border is about 145 miles from Mykolaiv by car, while the Romanian capital is 420 miles away.
“The kids already had their passports, which was a plus,” Ochs said. “Their mom had to go back through Odessa,” after taking them out of Ukraine.
Ochs believes some evacuees are using Romania as a stopping point, ultimately hoping to reach France and Italy.
While Seitz has been working for the youths in Europe, Ochs has made calls for them in Emporia.
“Everything fell into place,” he explained. “I never had to go over. Plus, we decided that having a voice here and a voice there would be easier than having two in the same location.”
One thing Ochs did was make calls to various U.S. embassies to see which ones could process Daryna and Max fastest. Mexico City was a disappointment.
“Their backlog was 567 days, when we checked,” Ochs said.
Ochs and Seitz are far from alone in what they’re doing.
Tribune News Services reported as many as 527,553 Ukrainian nationals had entered Romania as of midnight Thursday, one month after the Russian “special military operation” began.
Seitz described seeing Bucharest buildings packed with evacuees.
“The Ukrainian embassy ... has so many people. They’re overwhelmed,” she said.
One thing Ochs and Seitz have learned from their effort is a military cliché: the price of freedom is not free. In this case, there’s a big financial cost.
“We’re $7,000-$10,000 into this,” Ochs estimated. They have about $2000 in lodging, $500 a piece in tourist visas, not to mention travel, application fees and embassy expenses.
But Seitz found mercy when she sought power of attorney over the youth, thanks to a notary public.
“The girl who worked there was amazing... and didn’t charge a penny,” Seitz said. “I told them I’m going to pay. I need to do something for you guys. They said, ‘If you give us some money, we’re not going to help you.”
Seitz expressed hope that the U.S. government will begin accepting Ukrainian refugees, as it did after the Taliban reclaimed Afghanistan last year.
The youths hope to stay in touch with Ukraine by attending school online. But even though they’re now in Romania, emotional scars of the past month are evident.
“I drop a spoon, so it has a little boom on the floor,” Seitz cited as an example. “They just jumped. There was unbelievable fear in their eyes. I have never seen that kind of fear in anybody.”
That tension will take time to heal. Ukraine also will need that, no matter how the conflict ends.
“It doesn’t look like the issue over there is going to go away anytime soon,” Ochs said.
The events of the last month have been enough to turn any Dasha into a “big girl” Daryna. Now a potentially peaceful future waits for her and Max in Kansas.
“It’s not over once they get here,” Ochs said. “This is a beginning, not the end.”
