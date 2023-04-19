Baseball
Updated: April 19, 2023 @ 5:28 pm
Baseball
OSAGE CITY — Lebo-Waverly squared off against Osage City on Monday, falling to the Indians in a doubleheader matchup.
Osage City jumped out to an early 5-0 lead in game one and never relinquished the lead, claiming an 8-3 victory. The Wolfdogs could only muster four hits and struck out 10 times. Drew Konrade was 2-for-2 at the plate, scoring two runs. Isaac Durst was touched up for six hits and five runs, taking the loss.
In game two, Lebo-Waverly was holding onto a 3-2 lead going into the fifth frame but gave up runs to Osage City in the bottom of the fifth and seventh innings. The Wolfdogs outhit the Indians, 8-6, but stranded five runners and struck out 12 times. Corey Reese Jr. ripped a double and triple, going 2-for-3 and scoring one run. Caleb Durst went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
BURLINGAME — The Wolfdogs shut down Burlingame High School last week, 17-0 and 20-2, in a Friday twin bill.
Big bats were the theme, as Lebo-Waverly collected 28 hits over both contests. Addison Smith doubled twice in game one, knocking in four runs.
Lebo-Waverly was stellar from the hill throughout the day, notching 15 strikeouts to one walk and holding the Indian bats to three total hits. Drew Konrade lit it up in the second game, belting three triples and two doubles while driving in six runs and scoring four.
Softball
BURLINGAME — The Lady Wolfdogs dropped a single-game matchup to Burlingame High School last Friday, 8-5. Lebo-Waverly batters struck out 10 times and left seven runners on base. Brooklyn Jones doubled and homered for the Lady Wolfdogs, recording four RBI.
