The Emporia High School boys soccer team hosted its second soccer showcase on Saturday.
Eight teams were in town to compete in a tournament, which consisted of 20-minute halves. Emporia fielded two teams and Shawnee Mission West, Derby, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, St. Thomas Aquinas, Great Bend, and Wichita Southeast were the opposing teams.
Head coach Victor Ibarra said the idea behind the tournament was to give kids a jumpstart for their summer schedule.
“The idea is to give the guys a little bit of a jumpstart to the summer,” Ibarra said. “I’m a big believer in the more you play, the better you’re going to be and we have eight quality teams here. I’m grateful for all the coaches that made the effort to bring as many kids as possible.”
This was the second year Emporia hosted a showcase. Ibarra said the team used to attend a tournament in McPherson, but they stopped hosting theirs so they decided to start their own. There were four teams last year, so the tournament doubled in size from its first go-round.
Derby won the tournament, topping the Emporia Black team in the finals, 1-0. The Emporia Red team placed sixth in a 4-0 loss to Aquinas and went 1-2 on the day.
Emporia also hosted a camp for middle schoolers during the week, from Monday through Thursday. Ibarra said he had about 20 high schoolers help out and over 85 kids attend throughout the week. He hopes it will get the kids exposed to the sport early so more kids will want to play at the high school level.
Ibarra said he likes the eight-team format and hopes to see the tournament continue in the future.
“We want to keep this going, for sure,” Ibarra said. “I think eight teams is a good number to have because we can get it all done in one day. We’ll see where it goes.”
