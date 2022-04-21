A foggy night and morning in the Emporia area could lead to strong storms in the late afternoon Thursday. Emphasis “could.”
“Confidence is low that storms will even form,” the National Weather Service admitted in an advisory for Chase County. But if it happens, “hail up to one inch and 60 miles per hour winds” are possible.
Yet the Storm Prediction Center maintained a level-two “slight” chance for severe storms in the Emporia area during the afternoon and evening. The best hours for rain are between 1 p.m. Thursday and 3 a.m. Friday.
While warm sunshine with nothing severe is expected Friday, Emporia will return to level-two status Saturday as a cold front moves across the state. Sunday should be sunny.
Emporia Municipal Airport had a trace of rain Wednesday, after 0.01 inches Tuesday.
