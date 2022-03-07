More than 400 people packed into the Anderson Building on the Lyon County Fairgrounds for the Emporia Friends of the Zoo Roundup Auction Friday evening.
The line to get into the building stretched well into the parking lot as people turned out in droves to support their community and spend an evening together.
The annual event served as a fundraiser for the David Traylor Zoo. It included both a live and silent auction, wherein attendees could bid on a whole range of items, including game tickets, pies, cutting boards, gift certificates, internet service, radio advertisements, ground beef and artwork.
Attendees also played a card game throughout the evening with the opportunity to win $500 cash.
Harry & Lloyd’s and Turquoise Tavern served drinks while Keith’s Cowboy Cookin’ served food and Coco’s Casas served cookies. Paul Hancock was the auctioneer and Ron Thomas was the emcee.
EFOZ board members Colleen Mitchell and Jeannie Jenkins were the event’s co-chairs and said that 318 items had been donated for the auctions and that they were very grateful for them.
“The community is so giving,” Mitchell said. “Everybody loves the zoo and they come out. The crowd is big. There’s lots of fun. There’s food, lots of items. It’s just a great evening for a wonderful cause.”
The money raised from the auctions and ticket sales will go to support the zoo’s education and outreach programs as well as the zoo’s summer camp, which allows zoo animals to go visit schools and for schools to come to visit the zoo animals.
It also helps with a staff member’s salary.
“We haven’t always had a full-time educator and we do now,” Mitchell said. “It’s events like this that help us to fund that, so that’s really wonderful in spreading our mission through about five counties.”
EFOZ is a valuable fundraising partner for the David Traylor Zoo and contributes to the improvements at the zoo as well as the annual Christmas lights and more.
“The Friends organization is really, really vital to the growth at the zoo,” Mitchell said.
“I just think we’re privileged to have this community support and without that, our zoo wouldn’t be the spot that people like to visit when they have people from out of town,” Jenkins added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.