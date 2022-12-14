Wins were the theme of Tuesday’s area basketball games as most of the local programs notched victories, many remaining undefeated.
Girls
Lebo High School knocked off Lyon County League rival Hartford High School, 82-34. The Lady Wolves improved to 5-0, and Hartford dropped to 2-4. This one was over at halftime, with Lebo leading by 30. The Lady Wolves shot nearly 50% from 3-point land, going 10-21. Lebo’s “triple threat” was in full effect Tuesday as Audrey Peek recorded 29 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and seven steals, and Brooklyn Jones put down 22 points, followed by Saige Hadley’s 18. Hadley also collected nine steals. Lebo head coach Patrick Gardner said sophomore starter Abi Jones is another who could join the triple-threat team.
“She’s averaging about five points a game right now and could easily be up in double digits,” Gardner said in a text message. “Her shot just hasn’t fallen yet.”
Trinity Windle scored 12 for the Lady Jaguars.
Olpe High School defeated Southern Coffey County, 54-22. Olpe’s Makenna Broyles led the scoring with 12, and Ava Clark and Jenna Smith contributed 11 and 10, respectively. The Lady Eagles extended their record to 3-2.
Madison High School picked up the win against Waverly High School, 42-24. The Lady Bulldogs move to 5-0 on the season.
Chase County High School pulled out the victory against Council Grove High School, 45-39, improving to 5-0. Freshman post-player Madelyn Wilson led all scorers with 20 points. Wilson is emerging as a bonafide scoring threat, averaging more than 18 points per game during the team’s last four contests.
Northern Heights High School upended West Franklin High School, 53-41, to improve to 1-3 on the season.
Boys
Olpe High School beat up Southern Coffey County High School, 80-17, for its fifth straight win. This one was basically over before it started. The Eagles’ Blake Skalsky logged 14 points, and both Truman Bailey and Garrett Cole scored 13. Andon Temeyer also reached double digits, adding 10. A.J. DeAnda scored all 17 points for the Titans.
Madison High School lost for the first time this season, falling to Waverly High School, 42-37, descending to 4-1. Bryson Turner scored 17 points, along with four steals and four rebounds. Lane Darbro dropped in 13 points and pulled down five boards.
Lebo High School beat Hartford High School, 76-31. The Wolves improve to 4-1, and the Jaguars move to 3-3.
Chase County won a close contest against Council Grove, 46-43, advancing to 5-0 on the season.
Northern Heights fell to West Franklin, 53-45. They are 0-5 this season.
