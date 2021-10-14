North Lyon County's preschool is another step closer to fruition after the USD 251 Board of Education accepted a remodeling bid Wednesday evening.
The $500,000 bid from Koehn Construction is for remodeling the interior and exterior of the preschool building located at 558 Broadway St. in Americus. The district has been working with architect Ben Moore out of Manhattan for the design. Superintendent Bob Blair said four companies had submitted bids to work on the project and introduced a few hypothetical funding scenarios using grant funds that would drive down the cost to the district for the project.
Each bid included a base bid along with three alternates: alternate no. 1 would provide a storm shelter build, alternate no. 2 would add a second restroom to the storm shelter and alternate three would include playground equipment.
Koehn Construction's low bid of $527,222, minus $22,041 for alternate no. 2, was accepted after a lengthy discussion of the pros and cons of immediately factoring in alternates to the motion.
Blair also provided the board with an enrollment update. He said he wasn't surprised at a drop in numbers this year, with some students returning to Emporia with in-person classes resuming for the 2021-22 school year. He was optimistic, however, that bringing in preschool would start increasing enrollment numbers.
