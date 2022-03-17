A bestselling author visited Emporia Wednesday.
Roxie Yonkey has lived in and written about Kansas for more than 30 years. The Chief Exploration Officer of RoxieontheRoad.com was at Union Street Social Wednesday afternoon, talking about and signing her latest book, “100 Things to Do in Kansas Before You Die.”
Yonkey grew up in Nebraska and is a lifelong Huskers fan. She moved to Goodland after graduating college for a sports writing job at the Goodland Daily News. Her intention was to live in Goodland for just one year. Four years later, she married the handsome guy at the desk next to hers.
Besides journalism, Yonkey also made a career in destination marketing. It was at the Midwest Travel Network conference in Clear Lake, Iowa, that the idea of a travel blog was planted. That’s also where she won her stuffed animal sidekick, Roadie.
“The first time I was in Emporia was in 1998,” Yonkey remembered. “We had the Sherman County Star newspaper and thought we should get on board with this Internet thing. The Kansas Press Association was doing web design classes in Emporia.”
Our town apparently made a good impression on her then, and she enthusiastically recalled returning to Emporia for the Shrine Bowl, “one we really looked forward to.”
Emporia attractions featured in the book are the Garmin Unbound Gravel event and the Poehler Mercantile Antique Mall. Yonkey is back in Emporia for both the book signing and to scout attractions for her upcoming book “Secrets of Kansas,” expected to publish in Spring 2023.
Yonkey noted that she has a long list to explore in Emporia and the surrounding area as she researches her next book.
“Today I was in Greenwood County and saw this tall rocket-like thing. ‘What in the world is it,’” she said. “I pulled over and said, ‘I have to go in there.’ Turns out it’s called A Needle in a Haystack — this crazy apparition that is a silo with a huge needle sticking out of it. I love that kind of thing.”
Yonkey noted the importance of balancing urban versus rural attractions, and giving equal measure to the different regions of the state. She acknowledged the difficulty of choosing just 100 things in a state that is made up of 105 counties.
“Oh, man, that was hard,” she responded when asked how she selected the 100 things. “There are things that are obvious,” she continued, “like tornadoes.”
Yonkey chose Codell, in Rooks County, to represent Kansas tornadoes. The town was hit by twisters three years in a row, from 1916 - 1918. The last tornado decimated the town’s business district, and the community’s economy never recovered.
“100 Things to Do in Kansas Before You Die” presents short, one-page attractions across the state, from our own Flint Hills to Monument Rocks and the Arikaree Breaks. There’s just enough information in this guidebook to whet your appetite for a Kansas day trip or weekend exploration.
For more information, to purchase books and to check the book tour schedule, visit Yonkey’s blog at RoxieontheRoad.com.
