Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in overnight. Low 19F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in overnight. Low 19F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.