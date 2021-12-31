MADISON – The Madison basketball teams were struck by COVID-19 earlier this month, disrupting their seasons.
“We had a situation where one of our girls had a positive test for COVID. (It wasn’t clear if it was the omicron variant.) So they were kind of going through all the COVID protocol with the girls and any close contacts,” said boys head coach Brett Dannels.
It unraveled from there, as tests were administered and some male students came up positive. The Bulldog teams were at the Marmaton Valley Tournament.
“And many things kind of blew up at the tournament … There were multiple schools down there that were having positive COVID tests,” he said.
Meanwhile, more students at Madison were COVID-19--positive.
“…we felt like as programs that the best decision for us was let’s pull out of here, let’s not have any practices, let’s get these kids away from each other,” Dannels said.
“We had several exposures and for the health of our students and opposing schools’ students we thought it was in the best interest to postpone the week’s worth of games,” wrote girls head coach Vanessa Kresin in an email.
It was decided that the teams would wait it out until Dec. 28, then regroup and begin practicing again. Dannels said it was an 18-day stretch without a game or practice.
“It was good, and bad, but it’s one of those situations where I’d rather my kids have their good health and have to start over than just fight this the rest of the year,” Dannels said.
He said the team’s conditioning was impacted but “as far as everything else … for the most part, offensively, skill-wise, defensively, these guys, they know what their jobs are and I think that’s part of building a program. … You don’t change things from year to year.”
The COVID-19 situation became a missed opportunity for the girls’ team, who had a shot at winning the Marmaton Valley Tournament, Kresin said. She added that the postponement of a week’s worth of games “will cause January to be a bit hectic. That’s a great lesson of life though; you always have to be ready to adjust.”
Dannels said the COVID-19 interruption did create some disadvantages, but his team is basically good to go.
“We’re at a disadvantage, I feel, because about every other team has played their full schedule up to this point,” he said. “…But I’ll be honest with you, I feel confident about where we’re at.”
The girls’ squad should be able to readjust, Kresin said.
“We’ve missed out on some practices, so I feel like we are having to play catch up a bit,” she said. “I have confidence in my girls to be able to bounce back and get back in the swing of things. The girls are in good health and ready to be back on the court.”
Both teams resume play on Tuesday against Marais des Cygnes Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.