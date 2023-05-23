It was a beautiful, sunny Sunday afternoon on the porch at the Red Rocks Historic Site as journalists Amy Bickel of Hutchinson, Kansas, and Kathy Hanks of Roanoke, Virginia, jointly presented a heartwarming, touching profile of William Allen White’s granddaughter, Barbara White Walker.

The program spanned Walker’s life from her adoption by William Lindsey and Kathrine White in 1940 during the World War II London Blitz, through her growing up years spent mostly on the East Coast, to her time as editor and publisher of The Emporia Gazette, the newspaper her famous grandfather established. Walker, who gave the historic Red Rocks family home and contents to the citizens of Kansas, died in March 2023.

