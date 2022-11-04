Mackenzie Dimarco scored in the 57th minute against Northwest Missouri to propel Emporia State to the MIAA Tournament Championship Match for the second straight year. The Hornets won 1-0 on Friday morning in Warrensburg, Mo.
Playing against a strong wind in the first half Emporia State was able to outshoot the Bearcats 9-6 with a 5-2 advantage on goal.
With the wind at their backs, the Hornets turned up the pressure in the second half. Emporia State took four shots on goal in the first 12 minutes before Dimarco was able to get a breakaway and beat the Northwest Missouri keeper in the 57th minute.
The one goal would be more than enough for the Hornet defense and keeper Tori Bailey. The Bearcats got off just two shots in the second half as Emporia State recorded their fourth straight shutout.
With the win, Emporia State will advance to the MIAA Tournament Championship Match for the second straight year. They will play Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. in Warrensburg for a rematch against top-seeded Central Missouri.
(0) comments
