Mackenzie Dimarco

ESU's Mackenzie Dimarco scored the only goal in the Lady Hornets' 1-0 win in the MIAA Semifinals on Friday morning.

 Garrett Meyer/ESU Athletics

Mackenzie Dimarco scored in the 57th minute against Northwest Missouri to propel Emporia State to the MIAA Tournament Championship Match for the second straight year. The Hornets won 1-0 on Friday morning in Warrensburg, Mo.

Playing against a strong wind in the first half Emporia State was able to outshoot the Bearcats 9-6 with a 5-2 advantage on goal.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.