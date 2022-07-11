It's “seven-come-11” on the calendar. And any chance for rain in the Emporia area is a roll of the dice.
The Storm Prediction Center put the area in a level-one “marginal” area for severe storms Monday afternoon. But it admits any storms that develop will be isolated, with gusty winds and hail.
The heat index could climb above 100 in Chase County before any rain comes. Emporia is forecast to reach 97 degrees, which would match the hottest day so far this year.
A passing cold front gave Emporia its coolest morning of the month Sunday, with a low of 64 But the high jumped to 94, ending two days with highs below 90.
After the small Monday night threat, the forecast calls for the driest series of days in Emporia in a long time. The temperature should be 88 Tuesday slowly warming to 97 Friday.
