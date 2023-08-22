The Emporia High School volleyball team hosted a preseason jamboree on Monday night.
The Lady Spartans took the court against Lebo and Osage City in a triangular. The Lady Spartans swept both of their sets.
Head coach Ping Wang was happy to get the girls an opportunity to play in front of a crowd prior to the team’s season opening tournament on Saturday in Newton.
“I think this was a great opportunity,” Wang said. “When we practice, sometimes we don’t have enough players to do a full six-on-six. And having this at home, we had the crowd that came and supported us, so the girls were able to get the feeling that the season is starting.”
The gym was packed with fans as if it were a regular season match, and Wang was glad to see that support.
“We viewed this as a home game,” Wang said. “I told our girls to tell all their friends to come even though it was just a scrimmage. But it’s at home and we only have a few home games, so this was a good opportunity for our fans to come and watch us play.”
Emporia went 23-11 last year and were one victory short of qualifying for the Class 5A state tournament. The team returns all but one starter and expectations are high this season. The season begins with a tournament in Newton on Saturday, with other teams including Newton, Garden City, Maize, Andale and Wichita Southeast. Wang expects it to be a good early test for her team.
“I remember this was a good tournament last year, and we’ll definitely face some good competition again this Saturday,” Wang said.
