The Emporia High School cross country team hosted its home invite at Jones Park on Saturday.
The girls had two freshman place in the top 15. Madison Evans finished 11th with a time of 20:13 and Emma Beatty placed 15th with a time of 20:32.5. They have earned medals in their first two high school varsity meets.
Head coach Mike Robinson was impressed with how poised they were in this environment.
"It's great to see, especially in a big meet like this," Robinson said. "It didn't seem like they were intimidated at all by the competition or the number of girls in the race. I think that's a really promising sign for those girls for the rest of the season."
While Beatty has noticed a difference in competition between middle school and high school cross country, she feels encouraged by having many runners to compete with on the course.
"I feel like there's a lot more competition compared to what there was in middle school," Beatty said. "The course is obviously a little longer, but it doesn't feel like it when you have a bunch of people that you compete with."
Evans noted the experience of having run at Jones Park before helps when it comes to knowing how to pace herself on the course.
"It helps because I know where I can push myself," Evans said. "Things like where the hills are and how to keep my pace."
The girls placed seventh as a team with 139 points.
Junior Daghyn True was the lone medalist on the boys side, coming in sixth with a time of 16:16.4. He was focused on running his own race.
"I just wanted to run my own race," True said. "I'm trying to figure out where I'm at and how I'm going to approach the rest of the season. That's my main approach and I'm not really worried about what anyone else does."
Robinson was glad with how True was able to finish after slowing down a bit in the middle of the race.
"He got out pretty aggressively today," Robinson added. "One of these days, he's going to be able to get out aggressively like that and then hold on for longer, but I thought he did a good job today. He had a nice finish. The last time I saw him was around the 2.5 mile mark and he was in 10th or 11th, and he moved up to sixth, which is a big deal."
The Spartans are young on the boys side this year, with a number of freshman who are looking to secure some varsity spots. True has been helping them adjust to high school running and thinks some guys will step up come season's end.
"That's part of my job as an upperclassmen," True said. "We have a lot of freshman this year and I think a lot of them will step up by the end of the season. As someone who has been in the program for a few years, I've been teaching them as much as I can."
Emporia will run again next Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Baldwin Invitational in Baldwin City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.