Streaks in the sky at sunset
Richard Burkard/Gazette

Any thawing of turkeys for Thanksgiving dinner might have to be done inside this weekend. The temperature outside may not be warm enough to do much de-icing.

The Emporia area started Friday with a wind chill of four above, thanks in part to a strong northwest breeze behind a weak cold front.

