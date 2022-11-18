Any thawing of turkeys for Thanksgiving dinner might have to be done inside this weekend. The temperature outside may not be warm enough to do much de-icing.
The Emporia area started Friday with a wind chill of four above, thanks in part to a strong northwest breeze behind a weak cold front.
The Thursday high of 45 degrees at Municipal Airport was a 10-degree improvement from Wednesday. But Friday's forecast only has a high of 30.
That could set an unusual milestone in Emporia. The chilliest high temperature on record for November 18 is 34, set in 2018.
The more comfortable news is that weekend warming is on the way, as the wind turns back to the southwest and sunny days continue.
The high should be 37 Saturday, 49 Sunday and 54 Monday. The early forecast for Thanksgiving Day has a high of 49 and a 20% chance of rain.
